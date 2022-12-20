National Weather Service issues weather updates

Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022
Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle are possible as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday
• Accumulating wind-blown snow arrives from the north from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and continues overnight.
• Accumulations of 1-3 inches of snow expected.
• Northwest wind gusts 40-50 mph will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility through Thursday.
• Hazardous travel, including slick roads and, at times, near-blizzard conditions through Thursday.
Hazardous travel conditions develop Wednesday and continue Thursday.
Next scheduled briefing: 6 a.m. Wednesday.