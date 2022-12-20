 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

National Weather Service issues weather updates

  •
WQeather Briefing

Blowing snow is expected to severely reduce visibility so travel is not advised during the deadly cold snap forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday across Nebraska,

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022

Light snow and patchy freezing drizzle are possible as early as 9 a.m. Wednesday

• Accumulating wind-blown snow arrives from the north from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday and continues overnight.

• Accumulations of 1-3 inches of snow expected.

• Northwest wind gusts 40-50 mph will cause blowing snow and reduced visibility through Thursday.

• Hazardous travel, including slick roads and, at times, near-blizzard conditions through Thursday.

Hazardous travel conditions develop Wednesday and continue Thursday.

Next scheduled briefing: 6 a.m. Wednesday.

