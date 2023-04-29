KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan, Safe Kids Platte Valley, Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff's Office are teaming up for Wednesday's National Bike to School Day.

On Wednesday, representatives of those groups will greet pupils as they arrive for class at Northeast Elementary and Central Elementary schools.

This Serve and Protect the Noggin’ Bike Safety Event will convey the importance of wearing a helmet, following traffic rules and other safety tips related to wheeled sports.

Students who wear helmets as they bike to school will have a chance to win prizes, including bike lights and bike locks.

This community outreach project was funded by a grant from Safe Kids.

Those without bike helmets are invited to Good Samaritan’s annual Bike Helmet Event 2:30-3:30 p.m. June 1 at the Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave.

Helmets, toddler through adult sizes, are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis for a suggested donation of $10 to the Good Samaritan Foundation.

All helmets meet current safety standards and will be fitted by trained staff members from Good Samaritan Emergency Services. Last summer, more than 100 new bike helmets were provided during this event.

Safe Kids reports more children ages 5-14 are seen in emergency rooms for injuries related to biking than any other sport. Helmets can reduce the risk of severe brain injuries by 88%, yet only 45% of children 14 and under usually wear one.