NARCAN saves lives as opioid overdoses rise in Kearney area

KEARNEY — As COVID has grabbed the headlines during the past two years, another health scourge has been quietly nibbling at the edges: opioids.

Opioid overdoses are on the rise in the Kearney area and beyond. Overdoses have doubled statewide in the last four years, according to Hailey Jelinek, health educator at Two Rivers Public Health Department.

“Unfortunately, just like across the county, the opioid epidemic has grown in Nebraska,” said Matthew Walter, EMS manager at CHI Health Good Samaritan. “Over the last few years our EMS service here at Good Sam has seen an increase in the total number of overdose calls.”

In 2019, EMS responded to 65 overdose calls. That climbed to 90 calls in 2020 and 103 calls in 2021. Because of that, Good Sam’s EMS ambulances now carry more NARCAN than they used to due to the potency of some of the drugs they encounter, Walter said.

NARCAN nasal spray, also known as naloxone, can reverse opioid overdose symptoms. Its use reflects the rise in overdoses here. Good Sam’s EMS crews administered it 11 times in 2019, 16 times in 2020 and 22 times in 2021.

What are opioids?

Opioids are used to reduce pain. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, opioids include heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available by prescription, including codeine, morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone (Vicodin.)

According to the NIDA, opioids are generally safe when taken under prescription from a doctor, but they produce euphoria in addition to pain relief, often leading to overdoses and misuse. Even regular prescription use can lead to dependence. When misused, opioid pain relievers can lead to addiction, overdose incidents and deaths.

Here in Nebraska, that misuse is on the rise. “From 2018-21, overdoses rose by 20 (percent) to 35 percent,” Jelinek said. Her figures come from a three-year surveillance report based on records submitted to the electronic Nebraska Ambulance Rescue Service Information systems.

NARCAN to the rescue

NARCAN is a nasal spray (naloxone) which can be used to prevent death an opioid overdose emergency. NARCAN can be given anywhere, Jelinek said. It is needle-free. Inhalation is not required, and it requires no specialized training.

It is offered at no charge to the public through a state program called Nebraska Safe Prescribe, which aims to educate doctors about prescribing certain medications. The NSP website says, “Opioid addiction is not a weakness. It’s a disease.”

About a year ago, the state authorized all state pharmacies to offer NARCAN. Valley Pharmacy at 211 W. 33rd St. and U-Save Pharmacy at 3611 Second Ave. applied for that opportunity. It is now available free, without a prescription, to just about anyone who wants it.

Eric Hamik, pharmacy manager at U-Save, said any Nebraska resident can stop by, answer five informational questions, and get NARCAN at no charge. “If they meet the criteria, they can get it, but we haven’t given out a big amount,” he said.

Chris Watts, co-owner and a pharmacist at Valley Pharmacy, echoed that. Watts asks people whether they are allergic to its primary ingredients, including naloxone hydrochloride, and whether a family member is at risk of an overdose.

Beyond that, “Anybody who needs it qualifies. Our goal is to put it in places where people who are at risk of overdosing can have it available. People don’t come in and say they’re using illegal drugs, but they might say they need it for their neighbor. That’s OK,” Watts said.

Hamik, who also has been working with Nebraska Safe Prescribe, said NARCAN used to cost $150 for one or two doses, so few people purchased it. “That was a big barrier, between people’s insurance co-pays and deductibles,” he said. Now, its no-cost status makes it much more accessible.

Signs of an overdose

Jelink noted that opioids are extremely addictive. Anyone can develop addition to opioids. A person in pain after surgery or an accident might not recall when he or she took her last medication, and unknowingly take too much.

Dangers also lurk beyond prescriptions. Jelinek watched a video in which drug users unknowingly purchased drugs laced with fentanyl, which is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine and can be fatal. A person can overdose on one grain of fentanyl.

Counterfeit pills are especially dangerous. “People think they’re getting opioids from a doctor, but counterfeit pills are huge,” she said. “They are so addictive.”

Signs of opioid overdose include blue lips skin or fingernails; pin-point pupils in the eyes; choking sounds or snorts like gurgles; slow or irregular of soft breathing; slow heartbeat, low blood pressure, and being unresponsive to voice or touch.

Jelink said a person who finds someone who has overdosed should call 911 immediately, “but hopefully, they will have NARCAN nearby. I wish people whose family members have addiction issues would be prepared. It’s readily available. Just go in and get it. Just having is the best way to start,” Jelinek said.

“Nobody ever says, ‘I’m going to overdose today,’” she said. “Having NARCAN is just a smart thing to do. If I just had surgery, or someone I love had surgery and is on narcotics, NARCAN is the right thing to have. I wish everybody had the wherewithal to go get it.”

Risks abound

Anyone taking prescribed opioids has an opioid overdose risk, Hamik said. “Even for a household with a cancer patient, there is always a risk. A person could accidentally take more of a prescribed opioid than they are supposed to, or take some other medication along with it. A child might get a hold of an opioid, too,” he said.

Watts added, “We would like as many people as possible to have NARCAN on hand at home. We’re not saying everyone is abusing drugs, but what if a child would get into a prescription medication, for example?”

Jelinek said some states automatically give NARCAN to anyone filling an opioid prescription, but that is not done in Nebraska. However, anyone can go into a U-Save or Valley Pharmacy, and say, for example, that a roommate has an addiction, fill out the form and get free NARCAN.

“Or, you say your mom moved in with you and she has a tendency to take two pills when only one is prescribed. Or say your son is taking opioids. You tell the pharmacist that you want to have NARCAN on hand, and you will get it,” Jelinek said.

Jelinek added that law enforcement officers and state park rangers all carry NARCAN now.

She is working hard to sign up more area pharmacies for NARCAN. In surrounding counties, Mark’s U-Save in Callaway has it, as does Feral’s Pharmacy in McCook.

sidebar in story Needed program

As health educator, Jelinek attends trainings and webinars. She keeps a handle on behavioral health issues, attends state meetings and runs focus groups with law enforcement “and what they’re seeing in our seven counties.”

She has completed a crisis plan outlining services available for opioid prevention that will be sent to all the emergency rooms in the seven Two Rives counties.

She is also the Two Rivers grant coordinator for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Overdose Data to Action, which helps provide in-depth data on drug overdoses and uses that data to inform the public and to prevent overdoses.

She has invited people from the medical examiner’s office to speak about the opioid crisis and what autopsies on overdose victims reveal. “We even had a child die. It was unfortunate, but true,” she said.