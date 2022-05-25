Napping at Kearney gas station has man facing drug distribution charge

KEARNEY — A Norfolk man has been charged with distribution of methamphetamine and possession a deadly weapon in Buffalo County Court.

According to court documents, Clifford R. Stark, 30, has been charged with distribution between one and five ounces of meth and possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony. Both charges are felonies.

Court records outline the case against Stark:

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 19, Kearney police performed a welfare check on a male reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Charger at Casey’s Gas Station, 115 E. 25th St. The responding officer found Stark asleep in the running vehicle and could see a firearm sitting on the passenger seat.

Officers opened the unlocked doors and secured the .44 Charter Arms revolver. The firearm had two unfired cartridges in the cylinder, records say.

An officer woke Stark up, and he was placed in handcuffs. While performing a safety pat down, the officer believed he felt a vial in Stark’s possession. After seizing the vital police found it contained a white crystalline substance believed to be meth.

A search of the vehicle revealed three glass vials containing white crystals and several other vials continuing residue of a crystal substance, records say. The officers also located dollar bills, several clear plastic baggies and a scale.

It also was determined that Stark had several active warrants for his arrest. Stark was transported to a Kearney hospital for medical clearance. After being released he was arrested at the Buffalo County Jail where remains on a $50,000 bond.