Mystery to replace stampede run at Trails & Rails Wagons West celebration

KEARNEY — The Wagons West celebration will be June 11 at the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum.

It is the 37th annual event to celebrate local history.

The event will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Community Engagement Director Broc Anderson is especially excited this year.

“The last two years, we had to revert our Wagons West to a reverse parade because of COVID. But now it is time to bring back that great traditional experience of exploring our buildings and doing pioneer activities,” he said.

Being the one day a year that the general public can explore the museum through the free event, the Wagons West Celebration features many family-fun activities, live music, delicious food, exhibitors, demonstrators, archive researchers and kids games.

Anderson also says that the museum expects a bigger turnout because of the 175th anniversary of the Mormon Trail through Nebraska. “Unlike previous years, kids/families can walk a real Mormon handcart around the property to get the feeling how difficult it was to traverse our state despite being ‘flat.’”

Additionally, guests may explore their own family history with BCHS archive volunteers and genealogists provided by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Other partnering organizations helping making the Wagons West Celebration possible include Fort Kearny DAR, the Gibbon Heritage Center, Prairie Fibers Weavers & Spinners and Prairie Blacksmith Association.

The Blue Mill Mystery at Trails & Rails will be replacing the Buffalo County Stampede run. Teams can register for the fundraiser from 6-9:30 p.m. June 11 and solve the Blue Mills Mystery.

Teams, up to eight, have the opportunity to listen to witness testimonies on the museum grounds and gather clues from vendors to solve the case.

“This idea was brought to BCHS by four museum supporters, and we are really excited for this opportunity,” says Jennifer Murrish, BCHS executive director. “The Trails & Rails Museum is a perfect setting for this mystery fundraiser. The gals that created this story are basing it loosely on Buffalo County facts, which is a fun way to introduce history to a new group of folks.”

Food will be provided by Billy Jack’s Pizza Pub and adult beverages served by Copperfield’s. Two free drink tickets will be given to each participant.

All participants must be 21 years of age. Additional clues may be purchased in advance and during the event. All proceeds will benefit the Trails & Rails Museum.