MyLink app provides easy access to community resources

Erica Con of Lexington, formerly with UNK’s Women’s Center, and UNK students Claudia Taylor of Lincoln and Gracie Lopez of Hastings were hired to gather and input information and complete some of the translations. The MyLink app translates into Arabic, Spanish, Somali and Vietnamese.

Local nonprofits and service providers can add or update their information through the app or website, mylnk.app, or by contacting Con at mylinkcentralne@gmail.com. Both platforms are updated regularly to ensure information is timely and accurate.

MyLink is available on the Android Play Store, iOS App Store or mylnk.app. Once it’s downloaded onto a smartphone, the app works without cellular or Wi-Fi service. When a user accesses a Wi-Fi connection, it automatically updates.

“In times of crisis, nobody should have to scramble to find help for basic needs,” Diaz said. “This mobile phone app gives access and safety for people who are busy surviving. We want Nebraskans to thrive, and this is our contribution.”

The app also allows users to search for services anonymously, an important safeguard for domestic violence victims or people looking for information on immigration issues or workers’ rights.