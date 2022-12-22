 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Musick will perform on organ on Christmas Eve

KEARNEY – Organist Dr. Marilyn Musick of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, will present a half-hour program of Christmas music for the organ starting at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The program will include the ever popular “Carol of the Bells” (otherwise known as the “Ukrainian Bell Carol”); “Dance of the Flutes” from Tchaikovsky’s well-known “Nutcracker Suite”; and an organ arrangement of music from a Mannheim Steamroller Christmas CD (“He is Born”).

The program will be followed by a candlelight Mass for Christmas Day, starting at 11:30 pm.

