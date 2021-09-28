Musician plays Joe’s Honky Tonk in Kearney Thursday

KEARNEY — Kylie Frey feels perfectly comfortable getting up on stage to perform with just an acoustic guitar.
“I love it all,” the Nashville-based singer and songwriter said about performing. “It started with just me and a guitar. When I have my band behind me, there’s always so many things that can go wrong on stage. With five people doing everything perfectly, it doesn’t often happen. That’s the beauty of a solo set; it’s just me and the audience. There’s something really special about that.”
Central Nebraska country fans know Frey and her music. She has played at Joe’s Honky Tonk four or five times. This time she’s playing as part of the Monster Energy Outbreak tour, in support of singer Laine Hardy, at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Advance tickets are $30.
Frey said of the audience, “They’ll get to have a laid-back just-Kylie set, which is different than what I’ve done before at Joe’s. I always have a great time there and there’s always a great crowd. I’m excited to be back in a whole different capacity.”
On her website, Frey writes that she is “born and raised as country as it gets.” She also describes herself as a third-generation rodeo girl and Louisiana state goat-tying champion, sincere in her convictions and too real to dismiss, even for ardent country haters. Her sound both typifies and transcends the genre. She points to her new EP, “Rodeo Queen,” as an example of bringing a timeless sense of authenticity back to country music.
Frey also adds that she didn’t choose country, “it chose me.”
Performing solo allows the 26-year-old to rule the stage.
“When it’s just me up there, I can feed off of the crowd, fully live in the moment and just kind of do what I want,” she said. “I don’t have to lead the people behind me. It’s nice to exercise that freedom.”
Frey believes that using that freedom helps define her style of country music.
“I grew up on a lot of ‘90s country and I was really influenced by sounds of country from the ‘70s an ‘80s,” she said. “I just kind of stick to my roots. I’m just traveling the country and trying to find my people who appreciate that music.”
Recently, she’s been listening to the new Kacey Musgraves album and music by Cody Johnson.
“I’ve been on a Linda Ronstadt kick lately, too,” Frey said. “All of those musicians speak to a different part of my heart. For me, anyone who can be vulnerable with who they are through music is always impressive. They all have their own take on it and that’s what is so cool. If someone can make me feel what’s in their heart and makes them unique without having to say it, that always moves me.”
That’s Frey’s goal, too, when she gets on stage with her guitar in her hand.