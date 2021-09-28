Musician plays Joe’s Honky Tonk in Kearney Thursday

Frey also adds that she didn’t choose country, “it chose me.”

Performing solo allows the 26-year-old to rule the stage.

“When it’s just me up there, I can feed off of the crowd, fully live in the moment and just kind of do what I want,” she said. “I don’t have to lead the people behind me. It’s nice to exercise that freedom.”

Frey believes that using that freedom helps define her style of country music.

“I grew up on a lot of ‘90s country and I was really influenced by sounds of country from the ‘70s an ‘80s,” she said. “I just kind of stick to my roots. I’m just traveling the country and trying to find my people who appreciate that music.”

Recently, she’s been listening to the new Kacey Musgraves album and music by Cody Johnson.

“I’ve been on a Linda Ronstadt kick lately, too,” Frey said. “All of those musicians speak to a different part of my heart. For me, anyone who can be vulnerable with who they are through music is always impressive. They all have their own take on it and that’s what is so cool. If someone can make me feel what’s in their heart and makes them unique without having to say it, that always moves me.”