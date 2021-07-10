Musician David Marsh to perform tradition-connecting folk music at The Archway

Marsh, who lives in the Lincoln area, sees folk music as an art form that connects with common people.

“It’s more down-to-earth music but I’ve also listened to and performed classical music my whole life,” he said. “When I started studying music therapy at the University of Iowa, I was told by a professor that I might not make it through their music program because they only take ‘serious’ musicians.”

Marsh cringes a little when he hears someone talk about the “common nature” of folk music versus “serious” classical music.

When it comes to playing an instrument like an accordion, Marsh acknowledges that his ability extends beyond touch and sight.

“Kids sometime ask me how I know where to put my fingers and I say, well, when you’re playing your computer games and you want the guy to jump and turn around, do you look down at your hands wonder where your thumb and fingers go?” he said. “It just automatically happens. And it comes with practice.”

As a child, Marsh heard many different kinds of music.