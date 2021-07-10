Musician David Marsh to perform tradition-connecting folk music at The Archway

KEARNEY — Musician David Marsh has always looked for unique ways to tell stories and examine culture.
“Music combines the folk traditions of the tunes, along with the various dance traditions that came from different places, along with information in the lyrics,” he said. “That holds the stories and the experiences of the people through history. I think that’s what folk music is all about.”
He understands that music gives a culture a way to remember facts, emotions and events.
“It’s like how we learn the ABCs as a child,” Marsh said about the song that many preschoolers learn. “We tell stories through songs as a way of preserving the stories, with the emotional connection that provides a sense of culture and history.”
Marsh will demonstrate his folk traditions during “Music of the Plains,” a concert of folk and traditional songs, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at The Archway as part of the Soda Fountain Sundae series. Admission to the event is free. Root beer floats will be provided following Marsh’s performance.
Marsh plays a variety of instruments, including accordion, banjo, spoons, hammered dulcimer, bones and auto harp.
“With this performance I give people a flavor of some of the music that came here to his area during the settling of the Plains,” he said. “I have songs that come from the Plains experience of homesteading, living in sod houses and generally just life on the Plains; some familiar songs and maybe songs the audience hasn’t heard before.”
Marsh, who lives in the Lincoln area, sees folk music as an art form that connects with common people.
“It’s more down-to-earth music but I’ve also listened to and performed classical music my whole life,” he said. “When I started studying music therapy at the University of Iowa, I was told by a professor that I might not make it through their music program because they only take ‘serious’ musicians.”
Marsh cringes a little when he hears someone talk about the “common nature” of folk music versus “serious” classical music.
When it comes to playing an instrument like an accordion, Marsh acknowledges that his ability extends beyond touch and sight.
“Kids sometime ask me how I know where to put my fingers and I say, well, when you’re playing your computer games and you want the guy to jump and turn around, do you look down at your hands wonder where your thumb and fingers go?” he said. “It just automatically happens. And it comes with practice.”
As a child, Marsh heard many different kinds of music.
“My dad lived on a farm north of Central City which was homesteaded,” he said. “He performed classical piano. He was a Methodist minster and he took music into his ministry. Music was just a regular part of our lives. We all sang and I played percussion starting in the fifth grade through high school.”
Marsh studied music at Wesleyan University in Lincoln for several years before joining an Irish folk band. He later completed his studies at the University of Iowa. He also spent several years in Europe where he learned a different set of musical traditions.
Marsh plans to talk about his music during the performance at The Archway. He uses the songs to help explain Nebraska’s culture and his musical experiences help give context to his music.