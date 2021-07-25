Musician Aaron English weaves world influences into his music

KEARNEY — For musician Aaron English, traveling around the globe helps him better understand the world.
“It gives you other human perspectives,” he said. “We are fast entering a phase of our history where it’s going to be demanded of us because we can’t avoid being underfoot with each other, we can’t avoid crossing paths. The pandemic has shown that we are all in this together.”
He cites climate change and a global economy as examples of our worldwide interconnectedness.
Through it all, English finds that the language of music binds cultures and human experiences.
“I weave a lot of world influences into my music,” he said in an interview from his home base in Nashville. “A lot of stories of my travel make it into my music along with songs that I’ve collaborated with from musicians from other countries. I’m a piano player and a singer — but I weave in the tapestry of a well-traveled life.”
English will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday at The World Theatre. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 on the day of the show. The event will include appetizers inspired by the cuisines of East African nations and a personal meet and greet with the artist. Catering is provided and donated by chef Michael Park of Kearney.
In addition to making music, English understands the power of the art form to transcend human differences. In 2015 he founded the International Youth Music Project, a charity that supports youth music programs at orphanages, refugee camps and HIV+/AIDS community centers in Africa. After expenses, all ticket sale proceeds will be donated to the organization.
“I’ll be playing a video and showing some slides about the additional adventure of collecting instruments and funds to support teachers mostly in East Africa,” English said. “We’ve also worked in Burma and North Carolina and wherever there has been an emerging need. The stories of traveling to play music for a living have expanded to the stories of traveling to get young disadvantaged kids additional opportunities to take music lessons.”
Many people consider music as a language. Noting the interconnectedness of our world, English said that audiences in Kenya connect with country western music.
“Different people learn to connect with different music,” he said. “I enjoy finding ways to build bridges between musical languages that might feel incompatible. As a songwriter, I want to connect with somebody that I might not have anything else in common with.”
His four self-released albums have drawn comparisons to Peter Gabriel, James Blunt, David Gray, Sting, Robert Plant and Paul Simon. Keyboard Magazine named English as an “Artist to Watch.”
Before starting his work to help disadvantaged children, English toured the world.
“There’s nothing wrong with tourism,” he said. “It’s a chance to expand horizons and build connections, but I wanted to have something to offer. Through my social networks I met young men and women around Lake Victoria in Uganda. They were running arts centers in slums or music schools in orphanages.”
Half of the population in eastern Africa is younger than 25. For those without parents or family support, the temptations of gangs and terrorist groups often pulled them in dangerous directions. English sees music as a way to offer hope to these children, giving them a form of self-expression and a way to relate and connect with others.
He hopes to help support the artists who want to teach music to children in Uganda and Kenya.
“There are lots of great musicians working closely with kids, without instruments and without sufficient funds,” English said. “The opportunity literally just fell into my lap. I didn’t have a specific mission in mind. It just showed itself to me, centered around Lake Victoria. It was centered around this almost overwhelming need to support these millions of youths who are growing up idle. Idleness is a grave danger in East Africa.”
Children growing up in the slums of East Africa understand that they are missing out on opportunities.
“They could end up in al-Shabaab,” he said of the terrorist, jihadist fundamentalist group based in East Africa and Yemen. “Someone could recruit you into trouble. Or you could just grow up angry and well aware that you are missing opportunities. All of these kids have cellphones now. They know what’s going on in the rest of the world. There’s an entire generation in Africa that risks growing up angry and disillusioned at opportunities lost.”
English wants to engage children without opportunities in ways that allow them to choose their own paths.
“I want to let them choose what they are interested in and express themselves,” he said. “Whether or not they continue to play an instrument or learn how to record and engineer a record is secondary. I want to give them a chance by putting the opportunities in front of them.”
As part of his work, English also collects musical instruments to take to East Africa.