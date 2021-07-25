Musician Aaron English weaves world influences into his music

Half of the population in eastern Africa is younger than 25. For those without parents or family support, the temptations of gangs and terrorist groups often pulled them in dangerous directions. English sees music as a way to offer hope to these children, giving them a form of self-expression and a way to relate and connect with others.

He hopes to help support the artists who want to teach music to children in Uganda and Kenya.

“There are lots of great musicians working closely with kids, without instruments and without sufficient funds,” English said. “The opportunity literally just fell into my lap. I didn’t have a specific mission in mind. It just showed itself to me, centered around Lake Victoria. It was centered around this almost overwhelming need to support these millions of youths who are growing up idle. Idleness is a grave danger in East Africa.”

Children growing up in the slums of East Africa understand that they are missing out on opportunities.