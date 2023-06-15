KEARNEY - Kearney will celebrate its 150th birthday with a free day-long party at Downtown On the Bricks 1-11 p.m. June 24.

From 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., there will be family games and activities, with live music.

Activities will include the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau, the Museum of Nebraska Art community mural, Kearney fire trucks and police cars, face painting, a unicorn petting zoo, pioneer games and much more.

The World Theater will present three silent Buster Keaton films at 2:30 p.m. with Rodney Sauer from the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra playing the piano. The shorts are "One Week," "The Scarecrow" and "The High Sign." Tickets at $10 each are available online or at the door.

Food for the day will be provided by the Eagles Club.

Starting at 6 p.m., a beer garden and two local bands will take the stage directly in front of MONA on Central Avenue. From 6-8 pm., the Shockitanos will debut their Kearney 150 song "Take Me Back," featuring Tim Zach, along with other great songs. From 8-11 p.m., the Audation takes the stage.

A block of Central Avenue just south of 25th Street, and a small part of 24th Street, will be blocked off for the day's festivities.

Sayler Printing is taking orders online until 11:59 p.m. Monday for Kearney sesquicentennial T-shirts. Four designs are available for adults and youth. No late orders will be accepted.

The shirts will be printed and ready by 3 p.m. June 23 so the public will have them for the sesquicentennial event June 24.

Order a shirt at saylerscreenprinting.com or call 308-455-8337. Customers will receive a confirmation e-mail with initial purchase and an email when orders are completed.

For more information on all events, visit bchs.us or call Trails & Rails at 308-230-3041.