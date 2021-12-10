Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney reveals its vision for $25M transformation, expansion

KEARNEY — After two years and $25 million of construction and renovation, a landmark of downtown Kearney will re-emerge as a dazzling attraction where people of all ages and interests can get excited about Nebraska art.
Organizers expected to greet a host of dignitaries and supporters for a pair of events to kick off the major renovation and expansion of the Museum of Nebraska Art. The museum, which is the receptacle and guardian of all art that’s about Nebraska or created by Nebraskans, will remain closed for the next two years as the transformation takes place.
Some of the people who were instrumental in the impending project were scheduled to speak today at a pair of events at the museum. The massive structure, which in its early years served as Kearney’s Post Office, has nearly been emptied of its contents in anticipation of the constriction and renovation.
The MONA staff has taken up new temporary quarters in the Eagles Nest Plaza office complex in north Kearney.
Today, at 10:30 a.m., dignitaries were scheduled to gather inside MONA to break ground and kick the project into gear.
The groundbreaking was intended for stakeholders, museum officials and the media. Among the key personalities who ceremoniously turned the first shovels of dirt were MONA Executive Director Nicole Herden, campaign co-chair Marilyn Hadley, Gov. Pete Ricketts, state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and others.
Later, from 12:30-2 p.m., architectural renderings were to be unveiled and a panel of project experts described the changes that will occur at MONA.
After architectural renderings are unveiled, the expert panel will be led by project manager Jon Maass, a museum consultant based in New York City. Maass has guided MONA officials through the visioning and design process and also will assist with construction and programming.
Mark Bacon from BVH Architecture also was scheduled to speak. He and Maass were to discuss how MONA’s plans were envisioned and shaped. Event organizers said the pair’s presentation will take the audience behind the scenes of the process that yielded the concept and plans for the renovation. Maass, Bacon and others associated with the planning set out to create an engaging and enhanced experience for museum visitors.
Some of MONA’s new features will include:
— Welcoming new entrances allowing ease of access for visitors of all ages and abilities.
— Additional galleries embracing new technology and allowing more extensive display of the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.
— A community studio stocked with supplies and tools for daily use and special programming.
— A more expansive outdoor space featuring native Nebraska plants and foliage in addition to sculpture and dedicated areas for outdoor programming and events.
— An expanded Gary E. Zaruba Library and Research Center to accommodate the growing collection of books, reference materials and ephemera.
— A centrally located open commons area and Anne Thorne Weaver Museum Shop. The commons area will include amenities such as comfortable lounge seating and a coffee bar.
— Increased square footage for artwork storage and exhibition preparation.
— Fully updated mechanical systems with special attention to collection safety.
Established by the Nebraska Legislature in 1979, MONA is the home of the Nebraska Art Collection, which celebrates Nebraska’s artistic culture and heritage by collecting and preserving, exhibiting and interpreting the art of Nebraska. The permanent collection of nearly 6,000 works reflects nearly 200 years of history by artists with local, national or international acclaim.
The MONA Board of Directors has begun a campaign to raise $25 million for the expansion, renovation and addition, and an additional $5 million for an operating endowment.
“We are passionately committed to showcasing the Nebraska Art Collection,” said Tom Gallagher, MONA Board president. “A transformed MONA will be a source of discovery and delight through educational programming and events in addition to offering more inviting galleries, exhibits and indoor/outdoor public spaces.”
The project will include a 23,000-square-foot expansion that will showcase imaginative exhibits in light-filled, spacious galleries, along with welcoming community spaces open to the public, according to a MONA news release.
The museum has been closed for a month and the staff has been relocated to temporary office accommodations until the project is complete and MONA reopens.