Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney reveals its vision for $25M transformation, expansion

KEARNEY — After two years and $25 million of construction and renovation, a landmark of downtown Kearney will re-emerge as a dazzling attraction where people of all ages and interests can get excited about Nebraska art.

Organizers expected to greet a host of dignitaries and supporters for a pair of events to kick off the major renovation and expansion of the Museum of Nebraska Art. The museum, which is the receptacle and guardian of all art that’s about Nebraska or created by Nebraskans, will remain closed for the next two years as the transformation takes place.

Some of the people who were instrumental in the impending project were scheduled to speak today at a pair of events at the museum. The massive structure, which in its early years served as Kearney’s Post Office, has nearly been emptied of its contents in anticipation of the constriction and renovation.

The MONA staff has taken up new temporary quarters in the Eagles Nest Plaza office complex in north Kearney.

Today, at 10:30 a.m., dignitaries were scheduled to gather inside MONA to break ground and kick the project into gear.