Murder warrant issued for Omaha man in Kearney shooting

KEARNEY — A Buffalo County warrant has been issued for an Omaha man charging him with seven felonies, including murder, in the Jan. 16 shooting of Jared Shinpaugh in Kearney.

In addition to murder, Romeo Chambers, 24, of Omaha is charged with three counts of using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault of Joseph Garcia and second-degree assault of Joshua Morris. The warrant was issued Friday.

The murder charge alleges Chambers killed Shinpaugh with malice, but without premeditation.

Shinpaugh, 31, and Joseph Garcia, 29, both of Lexington, were both shot in the Jan. 16 incident. Shinpaugh died, while Garcia was treated at CHI Health Good Samaritan for his injuries and released.

At the request of Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton court records detailing the murder are sealed because of the sensitive nature of the investigation and because it could jeopardize the safety of material witnesses. Judge Gerry Jorgensen granted Eatherton’s request.

“Violent crime is not acceptable in this community,” said Bryan Waugh, Kearney police chief. “I’m proud of the effort by all involved in this case leading to multiple felony arrests. Members of KPD and our allied law enforcement partners have worked tirelessly on this case, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant for Chambers. The information shared from our community, leads cultivated throughout this investigation, the use of technology, and quite frankly, good old fashion police work led to this felony arrest warrant.”

Around 8:38 p.m. Jan. 16, KPD responded to the 800 block of West 23rd Street to investigate a report of gunshots in the area. The investigation revealed one person was killed and two other subjects had been shot in an attempted robbery.

It later was discovered that a resident, Joshua Morris, 18, of Kearney, also was shot during the attempted robbery. Morris and Mariah Chamberlin, 19, also of Kearney, were wanted for questioning in the incident, and later were arrested.

Also arrested in connection to the murder/armed robbery are:

- Joseph Garcia, 29, of Lexington, charged with felony attempted robbery of Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin on Jan.16.

- Morris and Chamberlin were arrested nine days after the robbery/shooting in Grand Island and both face charges of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of more than one pound of marijuana — all felonies. The incidents are alleged to have occurred Jan. 17, records indicate.

- Chenoa “Snow” Lemburg, 22, of Grand Island, charged with felony attempted robbery of Joshua Morris and Mariah Chamberlin on Jan.16.

Court records detailing the allegations against all those charged in connection to the murder/armed robbery also are sealed. The investigation continues as law enforcement has followed up on leads, interviewed witnesses, and compiled forensic and digital evidence leading to the warrant for Chambers.

The Kearney Police Department was assisted in this investigation by Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nebraska Kearney Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Grand Island Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab.

Anyone with information about the robbery/shooting are asked to contact KPD at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the See It, Say It app.