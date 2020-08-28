Mural brings UNK's blue and gold to downtown Kearney

KEARNEY — Downtown Kearney got a little bit brighter this August, and added a healthy dose of school spirit to 21st Street.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney and Impact Art partnered to create a Loper-centric mural at the corner of Central Avenue. The new piece of public art is a collage of all things UNK.
UNK Director of Communications Todd Gottula said that the mural is one way to expand UNK’s visual impact throughout Kearney.
“We’ve been talking a lot about adding more UNK and Loper branding in Kearney, creating more awareness to have a strong presence of blue and gold everywhere you look,” Gottula explained.
The university’s marketing department developed the design concept and then worked with Derek Rusher and Josh Arias, the co-founders of Impact Art, to bring it to life. The UNK Alumni Association also helped finance the project.
Though the planning process was longer, Rusher said the painting of it took about two weeks. However, the goal of creating buzz was accomplished almost right away.
Gottula said they specifically picked a spot with a lot of traffic, both driving and walking. Even during the painting phase, the mural got lots of eyes on it.
Rusher and Gottula said that many drivers and passersby stopped to inquire about the project, taking photos and stopping by again to check on the mural’s progress.
“We kind of purposely didn’t put anything UNK or Lopers up in the first few days because we wanted people to guess what it was going to be,” Gottula explained. “It didn’t take long after the blue and gold went up there for people to figure out what it was.”
Rusher said they had a lot of positive interaction from Kearneyites during the painting process. One day, some Thunderhead workers stopped by with a free pizza. Another day, a young girl drove by with her mom to deliver some lemonade. Throughout the process, multiple students would yell out something like, “Hey! Go Lopers!”
“It was neat to work on because there were a lot of people supporting us that way. The neat thing about public art is you can see the evolution of the art,” Rusher said. One little girl even helped paint the mural. She was passing by with her mom and dad and asked Rusher questions about the project. Seeing she was interested in the artistic process, Rusher let her dip a paintbrush in some paint and help.
While some sections of the mural were done with a brush and paint, most of it actually is spray painted.
Rusher said Impact Art uses high-quality outdoor spray paint, designed to be UV resistant so it won’t fade after sitting in the sun. Spray paint also tends to get in the small creases and crevices of a wall better than a paint brush.
First, the two artists painted a base coat on the wall, a part of Nelson’s Furniture. Gottula said the owner, Jerry Dulitz, was more than happy for his wall to be the canvas.
To create the images, Rusher and Arias waited until it was dark so they could project sections of the computer-rendered design onto the wall. They would trace it and then come back the next morning to paint it.
“We had to keep the integrity of that Loper head perfect,” Rusher said, explaining the value of the projector. “It was the same with the UNK logo and those other things.”
Though some paint was then freehanded, Rusher and Arias used tape on many parts of the mural to ensure clean lines with the spray paint.
From about 1-6 p.m., Rusher said they couldn’t paint on the wall at all, because the sun would bake the brick canvas. The south-facing wall heated up in the direct sunlight, which could cause the paint to “goop up” and the tape not to stick well.
Once the main design was finished, the artists covered the design with a couple of layers of clear coat to ensure the image stays vibrant throughout the years.
“One thing that we pride ourselves on is going through those steps...We want our murals to last,” Rusher said. In total, he said Impact Art has created roughly a dozen murals so far.
Gottula said after this first project went so well, his team would love to find other locations around town to paint blue and gold. Ideally, they would add murals to the north and south, too.
“Kearney is super lucky to have them doing this in our area. They’re top-notch,” Gottula said of Rusher and Arias.
“Impact Art has really blossomed and improved the look of some areas of town in terms of public art. We couldn’t let UNK be left out.”
