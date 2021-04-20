 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes Kearney's Second Avenue overpass
Kearney police responded to the Second Avenue overpass Tuesday morning for a multi-vehicle crash.

 Scott Casper, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY - At least one vehicle crash temporarily closed the Second Avenue overpass Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported to the Kearney/Buffalo County 911 communications center about 8 a.m. According to emergency radio traffic a vehicle is believed to have crossed the center median and collided with another vehicle.

Some of the vehicles behind the crash had to be backed down off the overpass.

It's unclear if slick roads from overnight snowfall contributed to the crash. Traffic on the overpass reopened around 8:30 a.m.

One person suffered a head injury, although it's unclear if they sought medical attention. 

