Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes Kearney's Second Avenue overpass

KEARNEY - At least one vehicle crash temporarily closed the Second Avenue overpass Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported to the Kearney/Buffalo County 911 communications center about 8 a.m. According to emergency radio traffic a vehicle is believed to have crossed the center median and collided with another vehicle.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Some of the vehicles behind the crash had to be backed down off the overpass.
It's unclear if slick roads from overnight snowfall contributed to the crash. Traffic on the overpass reopened around 8:30 a.m.
One person suffered a head injury, although it's unclear if they sought medical attention.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.