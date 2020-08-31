Mud Creek Watershed can weigh in on project during Tuesday meeting

ORD — People living in the Mud Creek Watershed from Merna to Litchfield have an opportunity Tuesday to learn more about a watershed improvement project in their area.
A virtual Zoom meeting 5-7 p.m. Tuesday is a partnership of the Lower Loup Natural Resources District and U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Anyone may watch the live presentation at bit.ly/30l2Zbp. The meeting ID is 819 6626 4901 and the password is 601980. Participants can ask questions during the meeting.
Written comments will be accepted for 14 days thereafter. They should be submitted to Jonathan Mohr at jmohr@jeo.com or 402-435-3080, or mailed to JEO at 2700 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln, NE, 68504.
A recording of the meeting will be posted on the LLNRD website.
The project area is along Mud Creek and the focus is on potential benefits to ag areas and the communities of Merna, Broken Bow, Berwyn, Ansley, Mason City and Litchfield.
According to the LLNRD, the goal is to identify projects such as berms, dams, channel cleaning, bridge and culvert improvements, bypass channels or other alternatives to aid in flood prevention.
Study funding is provided through NRCS’s Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations.
The environmental assessment by JEO Consulting Group, which has been retained by the LLNRD to assist in plan development, is scheduled to be finalized in early spring 2022.
Another water drainage-related project study east of Sargent also is moving forward by JEO. At the LLNRD board meeting Thursday in Ord, a bid was accepted for the Sargent East Improvement Project development.
LLNRD General Manage Russell Callan told the Hub the company’s Lincoln office staff will work on all design and legal matters related to the IPA, which would start approximately four miles east of Sargent and encompass four to five square miles.
When the development work is completed in an estimated 18 months, landowners in the project area who would see benefits will vote on whether to proceed with the IPA, Callan said.
NRDs help evaluate potential IPAs. The process starts by determining overall boundaries and benefits for each property. Voting to establish and IPA and assessments to reimburse the NRD for construction and maintenance costs are based on “units of benefits,” so that landowners with greater benefits pay more of the costs.
In other business Thursday, the LLNRD board approved the fiscal year 2021 budget. Callan listed the following details:
- Operating budget of $17.44 million, up 10 percent. That’s mostly do to federal grants and reimbursements for several flood control studies.
- Property tax asking of $4.74 million, down 19 percent. “We added a lot of grants for next year’s projects,” Callan said about the decline.
- The levy of 2.92 cents per $100 valuation is 18 percent less than the 3.57 cents to fund the FY2020 budget.
