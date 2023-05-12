KEARNEY — An Infant Memorial Service commemorating the lives of babies who were stillborn, miscarried or died in infancy is set for 3 p.m. June 4 on the east side of Kearney Cemetery at 4400 I Ave.

The service is being offered by CHI Health Good Samaritan. Parents, grandparents, friends and family who have suffered infant loss, both recent or past, are invited to attend.

The Good Samaritan Pastoral Care and Family Birth Center staff, along with local clergy, will conduct this interfaith remembrance.

In the case of inclement weather, the service will take place at Christ the King Chapel at Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St.

For more information, contact the Good Samaritan Maternity Center at 308-865-7137.