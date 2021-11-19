Mountain lion confirmed on north edge of Gibbon earlier this week

GIBBON — A mountain lion sighting in Gibbon has been confirmed by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

A mountain lion was sighted on Sunday near Gibbon, said Sam Wilson, carnivore biologist with Nebraska Game and Parks. Game and Parks investigated the area north of Gibbon, and an image confirmed the sighting.

Bobby Trujillo’s trail camera captured the photo of the mountain lion on his property. The Wood River runs on three different sides of the land, and there is an abundance of deer and raccoons in the vicinity, Trujillo said. The previous owners of the property told Trujillo that they had seen mountain lion tracks there in the past, but this is the first time Trujillo has seen a cougar at his home.

The mountain lion is pictured next to a trap with an opossum inside. Trujillo waited about two hours after spotting the mountain lion to let the opossum out of the trap. The cougar did not damage the trap.

