Mount Carmel Home addresses sudden COVID-19 outbreak

KEARNEY — A sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has sickened 32 residents and 28 staff members at Mount Carmel Home-Keens Memorial at 412 W. 18th St.
An asymptomatic staff member brought the outbreak into the long-term care facility Oct. 11. It was its first outbreak since the pandemic began March.
More than half of Mount Carmel’s 50 residents have been affected. The cases of 22 residents and nine staff members remain active.
Four deaths also have occurred, said Emily Birdsley, administrator. Two of those “were consistent with gradual decline and typical end of life,” she added.
When the outbreak occurred, all residents were placed in 20-day quarantine. The 28 staff members who tested positive stayed home for 10 days. Mount Carmel has 114 staff members.
Birdsley said twice-weekly testing of staff allowed the home to identify the positive cases and begin outbreak testing immediately.
Mount Carmel immediately ended communal dining, group activities and modified visitation. Individuals who tested positive or displayed symptoms were isolated immediately. The facility created a COVID-19 unit to safely care for its COVID-positive residents.
“With community spread in our town, it is not surprising that one of our 114 staff would test positive at some point,” she said.
Nine of the 28 staff members who tested positive are still on quarantine. The rest are back at work, Birdsley said.
The facility has enough personal protective equipment and necessary supplies. “We go through thousands of gowns and gloves per day, as all PPE is changed with every interaction between staff and residents,” Birdsley said. The staff is wearing N95 respirator masks that are decontaminated by CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Most cases are being managed in house, although some residents have been hospitalized.
“We have maintained adequate staffing. Our team has really pulled together to provide care and support to our residents without having to bring in outside staff thus far,” said Tracy Banda, director of operations.
Birdsley said residents’ families are being updated regularly. Along with personal phone calls to each family, email updates have been sent to families every two or three days. Licensed nurses are available 24 hours a day to take calls and answer questions about the virus and conditions at Mount Carmel.
“We cannot thank our staff enough for the sacrifices they’ve made to be here for our residents in a very difficult time. They are truly heroes on the front lines, showing an incredible amount of selflessness,” she added.
Banda also said the facility is strictly following the guidance and regulations from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mount Carmel is owned and operated by the Corpus Christi Carmelite Sisters. It was founded in 1929.
“Our families have been extremely supportive,” Birdsley added. “They express their deep gratitude to our staff, who are working hard during this time to care for the residents.”
“The physical and emotional toll this has played on everyone involved is extraordinary, and they continue to provide the best care imaginable. We are very grateful to the community, who have extended their love, support and prayers during this time.”
Noting increasing cases of COVID — Buffalo County had 634 active cases as of this morning, according to Two Rivers Public Health Department — “everyone should be concerned about their loved ones, whether they are in a care home or not. We have seen firsthand how quickly the virus spreads and how differently it affects each individual,” Birdsley said.
She reminded the public to avoid large social gatherings, wear masks and follow proper hygiene.
“The public’s decisions are greatly affecting the elderly. We view each of our residents as family, and this is a heartbreaking time for us as we witness the residents struggle, not only due to COVID but from the effects of isolation,” she said.
She said many of the state’s 304 long-term care facilities have active COVID outbreaks right now. “We empathize with them and support them in their fight against COVID-19,” she added.
