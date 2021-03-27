 Skip to main content
Motorists warned of partial closure on North Railroad Street
KEARNEY — The westbound lane of North Railroad Street between Central Avenue and Avenue A will be closed to traffic beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Closure of the westbound lane will allow for the installation of a new water service for a nearby building, said Sarah Sawin, the city of Kearney’s assistant director of utilities.

Weather and construction permitting, the street will be fully reopened by 5 p.m. Friday, according to Midlands Contracting and the city.

Motorists are asked to plan alternative routes and use caution in the construction area.

