Mother Nature helps firefighters with blazes; Thursday storms bring rain, hail

ALMA — Rain, lightning and hail thundered down from the skies Thursday in south-central Nebraska.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office reported two-five inches of rain throughout the county. But with the rain came hail. Most of the hail was pea- to quarter-sized, but there were reports of two-inch hailstones.

Lightning strikes south of the Harlan County Reservoir ignited two separate fires. Alma, Orleans, Republican City and Stamford all sent crews to the fires around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“The fire chiefs in Harlan County have all agreed that everyone in the county is called when someone has a fire to just try to prevent a big fire and to get lots of help there quickly,” said Alma Fire Chief Brian Seyler.

By the time the departments arrived on the scene, Mother Nature took over. With rain falling, the departments did not have to spray any water on the blaze, Seyler said.

While the moisture was welcomed, hail caused damage to the departments’ rigs that were on scene.

“I was in my personal pickup, and it was pretty beat up,” Seyler said. He was going to assess the damage today to the department’s two grass rigs.

Lightning caused several fires Thursday in Kearney and Franklin counties. The Minden Volunteer Fire Department responded to a field fire between 33 and 34 roads on A Road. Upland was called for mutual aid.

“We called all our Quad Cities, and everybody was out on calls,” said Minden Fire Chief Tom Brown.

MVFD had four fire calls yesterday. The field fire burned about five acres of cornstalks.

A lightning strike in Holdrege caused two-thirds of the community to be without power from about 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursday into today. Brian Brinkman, electrical superintendent for the city of Holdrege, reported lightning hit a substation and caused damage to lock down a feeder line from Nebraska Public Power District. Residents in the southwest corner of town and the BD plant did not lose power.

According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, Holdrege had 0.27 of an inch of rain. Lexington received 0.19 of an inch of precipitation while Kearney had a trace amount of moisture.

Storms are likely to brew again today with a 70% chance of precipitation for the Kearney area with wind gusts up to 30 mph. A high wind warning will be in effect from 7 a.m. Saturday until 1 a.m. Sunday.