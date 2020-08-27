Most bison still on the loose after Wednesday escape from Phelps County feedlot

HOLDREGE — Only 35 of the 100 or more bison have been rounded up after escaping early Wednesday from a rural Phelps County feedlot.
The animals escaped early Wednesday from Valley View Feeders near Overton. According to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office, owners of the bison had hired a company experienced with handling bison to help gather the animals today.
Most of the bison were reported to be in Phelps County, but sheriff’s deputies have reported a few have been spotted in Furnas and Gosper counties.
“It is important that citizens of Phelps and possibly other counties let this company do what they were hired to do. They will not need any assistance, so please refrain from forming search parties and taking any action,” Phelps County Sheriff Gene Samuelson said in a press release.
The sheriff’s office is investigating a possible county resident shooting a bison Wednesday. Samuelson asks residents to not take action by using firearms against the animals.
Motorists in Phelps County were advised to use caution, as there was a potential of bison being in or near roadways. The sheriff’s office also asked that motorists remain in their vehicles and not attempt to approach the bison.
If people spot a bison, they are asked to call in locations to 308-995-5692 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or contact the dispatcher at the Holdrege Police Department after hours at 308-995-4407.
