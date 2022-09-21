 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mosquitoes with St. Louis encephalitis virus found in Dawson County

  • Updated
  • 0
mosquito biting

Protect yourself from mosquitoes by wearing long sleeves and long pants in the morning and evening.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION, COURTESY

KEARNEY — Mosquitoes testing positive for St. Louis encephalitis virus have been found in Dawson County, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Tuesday.

St. Louis encephalitis virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito which has the virus.

Most people who are infected do not have symptoms. Those who do develop symptoms may experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness.

Some people may develop neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

Although not all types of mosquitoes transmit St. Louis encephalitis virus, the only proven method of prevention is to protect yourself from being bitten by any mosquito. Be especially cautious in the mornings and evenings because this is when mosquitoes are more active.

People are also reading…

Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Be sure to wear insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or picaridin.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Buffalo County remailing tax notice postcards

Buffalo County remailing tax notice postcards

The valuation submitted to the postcard printer for the school districts should have included the property valuation for the entire school district, not just the parts of the districts that are in Buffalo County.

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News