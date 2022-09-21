Mosquitoes with St. Louis encephalitis virus found in Dawson County

KEARNEY — Mosquitoes testing positive for St. Louis encephalitis virus have been found in Dawson County, the Two Rivers Public Health Department said Tuesday.

St. Louis encephalitis virus is spread to people after they are bitten by a mosquito which has the virus.

Most people who are infected do not have symptoms. Those who do develop symptoms may experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and tiredness.

Some people may develop neuroinvasive disease, such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord).

Although not all types of mosquitoes transmit St. Louis encephalitis virus, the only proven method of prevention is to protect yourself from being bitten by any mosquito. Be especially cautious in the mornings and evenings because this is when mosquitoes are more active.

Wear lightweight, long-sleeved shirts and pants. Be sure to wear insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, oil of eucalyptus or picaridin.

For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154.