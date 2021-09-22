Morning sun believed to be factor in Wednesday car-train crash; female transported

KEARNEY — The blinding morning sunrise is believed to have been a factor in a car-train crash Wednesday morning west of Kearney.

At 7:48 a.m. emergency crews received a report of a car-train crash near Sartoria Road and U.S. Highway 30, about two miles west of Kearney.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 17-year-old female was traveling north on Sartoria Road, a rural county road, when the car she was driving collided with a Union Pacific Railroad train traveling west, said Ramey Ristine, a Buffalo County Sheriff sergeant. The collision ejected the car’s engine from its compartment.

Ristine said the rising run is believed to have blinded the driver as she approached the crossing. The crossing doesn’t have cross arms, but is a marked intersection with stop signs.

There are three UP main line tracks at the crossing.

The female was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan for observation, although her injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening, Ristine said.

The female was the lone occupant of the car.