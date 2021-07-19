More than pretty plants: UNK students, faculty use greenhouse for research

The pair collect soil samples at different times of the year in multiple fields that receive varying rates of nitrogen fertilizer treatments.

“The diversity of the bacteria there might be affected by the rotation of the corn with the switchgrass and vary at times of the season with the fertilization,” Twigg explained.

After pulling 2-feet-long soil cores from the earth, Hill and Twigg cut them into pieces – 10 centimeters of the topsoil, 20 centimeters of the middle portion and 30 centimeters of the bottom piece. They freeze the cores and take small samples from each segment when they are ready to isolate the DNA from the bacteria in the soil.

Several times a day, Hill places DNA solutions she creates on a spectrometer, which measures the amount of DNA in the samples. So far, she has observed that the samples that were closer to the surface tend to have higher bacteria levels.

“Which is what you would expect because of air supply and water,” Twigg noted.

Hill said this scientific process has taught her to be more independent and confident in her work.