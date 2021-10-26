 Skip to main content
More than 96% of Tyson Foods’ workforce is vaccinated
More than 96% of Tyson Foods' workforce is vaccinated

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods, which operates a beef processing plant in Lexington, announced Tuesday it has achieved nearly full vaccination of its active workforce. President and CEO Donnie King released the news in a note to team members.

Tyson, decided in August to require all U.S. team members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. The vaccine mandate made Tyson Foods the largest U.S. food company, and the only one in the industry to require such vaccinations.

“We couldn’t be happier to let you know that over 96% of our active team members will be vaccinated — or nearly 60,000 more than when we made the announcement on Aug. 3,” King said. “This is an incredible result — not only for our company, but for your families and our communities across the country.”

He said Tyson’s vaccination success is because of many thousands of individual conversations, its operational leadership, health and safety and HR teams, and the leaders at Tyson facilities.

“And not least, it is thanks to the dedication and courage of thousands of our team members, who stepped up and signed up to keep themselves, their families and their communities better protected against this deadly virus,” King said.

He said he received many notes from team members who have helped convince others in their families and communities to be vaccinated.

“We’ve seen a significant decline in the number of active cases, companywide,” he said. “I’d also like to say to those who remain unvaccinated, this is your choice, and we respect that choice. If you change your mind and want to rejoin Tyson, let us know. Our doors are open.”

