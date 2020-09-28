More than 6,300 in Buffalo County have already requested early ballots for general election

The initiatives involve an effort to limit how much interest can be charged by payday lenders; a measure to regulate and tax gambling; a measure to allow casino-style gambling at horse racing tracks; and a measure to impose a 20% tax on gross gaming revenues.

One of the proposed constitutional amendments would strike a provision in the state constitution that allows slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. The other proposed amendment would extend the maximum time to repay indebtedness related to tax-increment financing from 15 years to 20 years.

Voters can find detailed information about the four initiatives and two amendments on the Nebraska Secretary of State website.

Nebraskans who will be voting in their first election on Nov. 3 or who have moved or changed their names must register if they want to participate in the Nov. 3 election.

The Nebraska Secretary of State website also has information about voter registration.

According to the secretary of state, in order to become a voter, you must:

- Be a U.S. citizen.

- Live in Nebraska.

- Be at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 3.