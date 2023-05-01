DONIPHAN — More than 2,400 students in grades 6-12 competed in the 53rd annual Cornhusker Trap Shoot Thursday through Saturday on the home grounds of the Nebraska Trapshooting Association in Doniphan.

Joining Nebraskans typically are shooters from Missouri, Colorado, Kansas and South Dakota. More than 900 junior high and more than 1,500 senior high students competed.

Competition took place in individual and team divisions. Junior high students (grades 6-8) shot 100 16-yard targets on Thursday. High school competitors (grades 9-12) shot 75 16-yard targets Friday, then 75 handicap targets on Saturday. The high school shooter with the highest combined score is awarded the Cornhusker Cup.

The Cornhusker Trap Shoot is open nationwide to all shooters in grades 6-12 who have completed a hunter education course.

The NTA home grounds are 3 miles south of Interstate 80 exit 312 on U.S. 281. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the NTA are hosts.

Results are available at Cornhusker-trap.com.