More than 100 KPS students are learning remotely, for now. Here's what the school day from home is like:

Warrington said her kids’ teachers try to have a connection time at the beginning of the day where they can ask questions of their students, even just “How did you sleep last night?

“It makes the teacher a little bit more connected with the children,” she said.

Of course, these conversations still are different than they would be face-to-face and are less spontaneous.

Checking in while teaching is also a bit more difficult, not having visual cues from students.

“I would say the biggest difference for me is being able to help students when they are struggling with something,” Taylor said. “When they are in their own room, I still have those other kids I am still teaching. I can’t just drop everything and go to them.”

Both Feusner and Herrmann look forward to the time when the rich, in-person learning environment can be the norm for everyone again.

“They learn so much better (in person),” Herrmann said. “You can’t replicate that in-person experience in Zoom.”

“Our goal is someday, when this pandemic is at a level where families and their family physicians feel they can return safely, to have families back in school in person,” Fesuner said.