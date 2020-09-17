More than 100 KPS students are learning remotely, for now. Here's what the school day from home is like:

KEARNEY — As most Kearney Public Schools students donned masks and got their temperatures checked on the first day of school Aug. 13, a little more than 100 students stayed at home for school.
These students are part of the distance learning program, created for students who either have a medical condition themselves or an immediate family member whose health could be compromised were the student to contract COVID-19.
According to KPS PK-5 Education Director Chelsea Feusner, these families worked with their medical providers, who passed along their safety recommendations to the district that the students not attend school in person this year, or at least not for now.
Heidi Zoellner said she is “absolutely” glad this was an option this year for her daughters Molly Flohr, a freshman, and Maggie Flohr, an eighth grader.
“Not only for the safety of our children, but for our entire family, and the community members, because you just don’t know,” she explained. “You don’t know when there’s going to be a positive case ... Not knowing isn’t a risk I’m willing to take with my children or my family.”
As Zoellner’s husband Benjamin Gustafson has chronic lung problems, they feel keeping students at home was the safe decision. However, Zoellner acknowledged that remote learning has been “a struggle.”
Both Feusner and KPS 6-12 Education Director Melissa Herrmann affirmed that in-person instruction is the richest learning environment for students.
“I think everyone knows as much as we are putting together a robust remote learning plan, we want kids in our building. We love having them here,” Herrmann said.
How it works
Remote learning looks slightly different for the primary and secondary levels.
KPS has three remote learning teachers designated for its kindergarten through fifth grades. Each teacher takes on two classes: pairing kindergarten and first grade, second and third, and fourth and fifth together.
Fourth and fifth grade teacher Amber Taylor said that while she manages all these students at once, she teaches both separately, using Zoom’s breakout rooms feature.
“While I’m working with fourth grade students, I will send each of my fifth graders out into their own breakout rooms so when they have a question or when I need to touch base with them, I can. It’s just me and that student,” she described.
When not receiving instruction, students work on assignments. This keeps the day structured for elementary students, though the schedule does allow for bathroom breaks, lunch and recess time.
Both secondary and primary levels are more structured than they were in the spring, when all KPS students were learning remotely.
“I think that a lot of families, when they first looked at remote learning, thought it would be the same as the spring,” Herrmann said. “But it’s not.”
In last spring’s scenario, teachers sent out assignments and provided instructional videos that could be done on a student’s own schedule, though deadlines were still in place for assignments. Remote learning this semester has students checking in at 8 a.m. and staying engaged with instruction throughout the normal school day.
Feusner said students even start the day with the Pledge of Allegiance.
For middle and high school, students still follow the same class schedule they would if they were attending school in person. The format of each class is decided by the teacher. Some record lectures, some Zoom in students live and some post assignments on Canvas or Google Classroom.
This format allows students to still get experiences in their core subjects as well as specialty courses like art or woods, according to Herrmann.
“Parents really wanted those opportunities for students,” she said. “It would have been quite an undertaking to go out and hire remote teachers for every subject.”
Both Zoellner and parent Jamie Warrington, whose three children are all in the remote learning program, agree that the format for the upper grade levels require more work from students.
“It’s not as organized. I feel like they are still working through all the little niches,” Warrington explained.
Often, Warrington said her eighth grader Isabelle typically is working on assignments a day behind, since they were assigned at the end of the day before.
But still, she is keeping on a schedule where at a certain time, she is doing math, and during another timeframe, she’s working for a different class, “Just to try to keep it in a normal routine for her.”
Technology
In order to maintain an online classroom, technology is critical.
Students have school-provided Chromebooks they can use to access the platforms they need: Zoom, Google Classroom, Canvas, etc.
Luckily, KPS administrators said, this generation seems to be pretty tech-savvy.
“Some of them have even taught me a thing or two. They’ve picked up very quickly,” Taylor agreed. “Parents have been incredibly supportive because we can’t help these students when they have a technical issue ... that definitely takes a partnership.”
Zoeller indicated picking up the new programs took a while at her household with new platforms to learn, like Canvas.
“I have a master’s degree in education, and I couldn’t figure out Canvas,” she said. “My husband and I had to sit and try to figure it out for weeks.”
Feusner said last week, at the K-5 level: “We’re still early enough in the school year; we’re still doing a lot of pre-teaching.”
Warrington said the biggest tech issue at their house has been bandwidth.
She and her husband, Dan, have been switching off being home different parts of the day. As a result, she’s doing some of her work at home. That makes four people trying to use the internet at once: her, second grader Rozalyn, fifth grader Braxton and Isabelle.
“It’s just the amount of data we’re trying to pull,” Warrington said.
A screen also leaves out some of the richness of the in-person classroom.
One example Zoellner offered of this difference was physical education, which typically takes the shape of a bike ride or walking the dog at home.
“PE/Health is really a struggle remotely,” she wrote in an email. “I mean, how do you effectively participate in a class that is meant for in-person learning but is being remotely learned on a two-dimensional platform?!”
Social-emotional health
The biggest issue with remote learning, Zoellner said, is that “there’s no socialization.”
She feels her oldest daughter, Molly, is missing out on the traditional high school experience, and missing out on some of the extra help she would get if she were attending school in person. “If you were going face-to-face, you’d have meetings with your teacher, your counselor, your peers ... there’s none of that,” she explained.
Zoellner said her daughter also has a WIN (What I Need) class at the end of the day, where she should be able to get help where it’s needed. However, it isn’t as effective as it could be.
“These teachers are already overwhelmed,” Zoeller said.
Herrmann said there are systems in place for counselors to connect with remote families. If a counselor sees attendance or grades dropping, they will reach out.
“We want to make sure we’re doing the best we can to make sure we’re supporting them from home,” Herrmann said. “Whether there is an academic issue or a social-emotional challenge going on, this has to be a really stressful time for them.”
Missing out on clubs and other extracurricular activities is also difficult, Zoellner said.
“I get the daily announcements, all of them are about meetings for FFA or drama or whatever. They’re doing them in person. That’s completely excluding remote students who aren’t attending in person,” she said.
When asked about remote students who are missing out on these extra- and co-curricular activities so often a signature part of the high school experience, Herrmann acknowledged the “struggle” for students learning remotely. However, she explained that many organizations, especially those sanctioned by the NSAA, have guidelines that dictate which activities students can be involved in and which they can’t. Some of those guidelines exclude homeschool or remote learning students, who don’t have enough in-person credit hours.
“We really understand that these are decisions that are difficult,” Herrmann said. “We can give (parents) information and give them space to make the decision that is best for their family.”
With social-emotional learning as a pillar of the district’s strategic plan, Feusner and Herrmann said they are working to include that curriculum in the remote program, as well.
Herrmann said the curriculum they use at the high school added pieces specifically geared toward remote learning, which they plan to start pushing out soon toward that group of students. She said it covers topics like how to remain connected and how to watch for emotional health when not around friends.
Safe, but not the same
Warrington also acknowledged that being sequestered from the school building is difficult.
“Emotionally, I think online school is tough on kids,” she said. “My kids like to be around people. They haven’t been in the normal life setting since March.”
Even outside of school, the Warrington family aims to stay socially distanced, cutting out play dates, eating out and activities like gymnastics or karate. They still have to take their daughter Isabelle, who has kidney disease, to the doctor, and run some other errands, but for Isabelle’s health, they try to stay safe.
Lately, Warrington said that they’ve started to allow some family to come over and a few neighbors to play outside with the kids, but they still take precautions like wearing masks.
While it’s hard, “I don’t think that’s anything the school can change,” Warrington said. “It’s just hard when your kids are emotionally struggling and you can’t fix it.”
Even Taylor feels the struggle of connection as she teaches from her empty classroom at Meadowlark.
She said it’s been difficult to cultivate relationships with students having met them for the first time over Zoom.
“You have to really think. You have to develop relationships in a different way,” she said.
Warrington said her kids’ teachers try to have a connection time at the beginning of the day where they can ask questions of their students, even just “How did you sleep last night?
“It makes the teacher a little bit more connected with the children,” she said.
Of course, these conversations still are different than they would be face-to-face and are less spontaneous.
Checking in while teaching is also a bit more difficult, not having visual cues from students.
“I would say the biggest difference for me is being able to help students when they are struggling with something,” Taylor said. “When they are in their own room, I still have those other kids I am still teaching. I can’t just drop everything and go to them.”
Both Feusner and Herrmann look forward to the time when the rich, in-person learning environment can be the norm for everyone again.
“They learn so much better (in person),” Herrmann said. “You can’t replicate that in-person experience in Zoom.”
“Our goal is someday, when this pandemic is at a level where families and their family physicians feel they can return safely, to have families back in school in person,” Fesuner said.
For now though, they feel students are still getting the critical education they need, even if it is through a computer screen.
“This is a new year. It’s unique. It’s a challenge,” Herrmann acknowledged. “I know at KPS we’re doing everything to support them that’s possible.”
@TiffanyStoiber
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.