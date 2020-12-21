More than 1,400 kids to get gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Goodfellows

KEARNEY — The Kearney Goodfellows drive has reached $61,467, thanks to today’s donations of $4.975.
Donations will be accepted after Christmas, so there’s still time to support the Goodfellows’ efforts to help needy children.
On Sunday, volunteers wrapped the toys and other gifts that Goodfellows volunteers will deliver to more than 1,400 kids on Christmas morning. This year’s number compares to 1,200 kids receiving gifts in 2019. Volunteers will deliver gifts to the kids beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at the Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
In addition to Christmas gifts, donations will help provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.
Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their donations in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. PayPal donations can be made to Goodfellows of Buffalo County. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.
Today’s donors are:
Parker employees, $700; Cash-Wa Distributing Co., $1,040; Cabela’s employees, $55; Jeff and Donna Seyler, $400 in memory of Crossroads Ford, Sy Seyler and Jann; Jerry and Jeanne Hanson, $40; Becker Enterprises Inc., $100; Donald and Judith Niemann, $100; Gerald and Genevieve Brandorff, $50; Terry and Dianne Elliott, $25 in honor of Jim Campbell; Russell and Sandra Smith, $100; Mid States Irrigation and Repair of Kearney, Inc., $50; Jeff and Linda Jacobsen, $150 in honor of our health care people.
Dick and Bev Schumacher, $100 in memory of Laverne Fulner; Anderson Bros Electric, Plumbing and Heating Inc., $150; Blessing Construction and its employees, $100; RSG Home Improvements LLC DBA Buffalo Roofing, $250; Rhonda Artrup and Pamela Radtke, $100; Darrel and Kathy Weis, $100; Sharon Swett, $100; Ed and Karen Chandler, $100; Marvin and Carol Dawes, $100; anonymous, $50; Norris and Lori Marshall, $100 in honor of Delores Hild and in memory of Jake Hild.
Thomas O’Meara, $200; Dorothy Bragg, $250; NALC Branch 312 donation from letter carriers, $200; Norris and Lori Marshall, $100 in honor of Robin and Judy Marshall;
Bunco Club members past and present, $165.
