More than 1,400 kids to get gifts on Christmas morning thanks to Goodfellows

KEARNEY — The Kearney Goodfellows drive has reached $61,467, thanks to today’s donations of $4.975.

Donations will be accepted after Christmas, so there’s still time to support the Goodfellows’ efforts to help needy children.

On Sunday, volunteers wrapped the toys and other gifts that Goodfellows volunteers will deliver to more than 1,400 kids on Christmas morning. This year’s number compares to 1,200 kids receiving gifts in 2019. Volunteers will deliver gifts to the kids beginning at 8 a.m. Friday at the Expo Center at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

In addition to Christmas gifts, donations will help provide children with milk, warm clothes and school supplies.

Donors can support Goodfellows by placing their donations in the drop box at the Kearney Hub at 13 E. 22nd St. in downtown Kearney, or by mailing donations to the Hub at P.O. Box 1988, Kearney, NE 68848. PayPal donations can be made to Goodfellows of Buffalo County. Unless requested otherwise, all donations will be published in the Hub.

