More test sites, no age or high-risk requirements mean more people can get tested for COIVD-19 through TestNebraska

KEARNEY — As cases of COVID-19 rise in the region, it’s easier to be tested than ever before, and the public is responding.
Gone are prior age or high-risk requirements. Now, anyone of any age who wants a test can get one through TestNebraska.
Free test sites, operated by TestNebraska, are open in six of the seven counties in the Two Rivers Public Health Department District.
“People are more able to get tested now than they have been in the past,” said Von Lutz, health educator and special events coordinator at Two Rivers. “More test sites allow people to be tested without having to travel.”
Two Rivers worked with TestNebraska to get the test sites set up. Two Rivers said 5,349 tests were administered by TestNebraska in August, compared with 3,823 tests in June and 3,276 in July.
The only requirement is that people register online at TestNebraska.com. They are given a code, a test date and time. People will not be tested without a reservation.
“In the beginning, more people were trying to register than we had time slots available. Now, since more sites and times have been added, we have plenty of slots available,” Lutz said.
He added more people are being tested because cases are on the rise. There were 32 new cases Thursday, part of 99 new cases in the past week. The week of Aug. 21-27, there were 118 new cases. Most of those cases have been in Buffalo County.
While cases declined by a single percentage point this past week, the numbers of hospitalizations and ventilator use are up, according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers. Cases fell slightly in people aged 50-59 but are rising in those aged 60-69, he added.
Testing opportunities
A shortage of tests still plagues health care providers in the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Tests for COVID-19 are available at private medical offices, but an insufficient number of test supplies are available to providers, so testing often is limited to people exhibiting symptoms and those in high-risk categories. All health care systems in the district have partnered with Two Rivers and TestNebraska to administer the tests at the test sites.
TestNebraska began operations in the region in late April, but test numbers remained insufficient. In places such as Lexington that saw widespread outbreaks among meatpacking plant employees last spring, the National Guard assisted Two Rivers with special testing events.
Finally, after a four-month effort, Two Rivers opened weekly TestNebraska testing for COVID-19 across the region. Sites are staffed by employees of local hospitals. The only county not included is Gosper County, but Lutz said Gosper County residents can be tested in Gothenburg, Lexington and Holdrege. He hopes to set up a site in Gosper County soon.
Anyone can be tested in any Two Rivers county through TestNebraska. Again, the only requirement is advance registration at TestNebraska.com.
Test data
When testing finally ramped up in June, many tests were administered at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
Two Rivers numbers show 3,823 tests were given in June, with more than half — 2,149, or 56% — administered by TestNebraska. Some 1,113 tests (29.11%) were administered privately in Buffalo County; 218 tests (5.7%) were done at private health care facilities in Dawson County, and a total of 50 tests (1.3%) were done in Phelps, Kearney, Franklin, Gosper and Harlan counties.
Private health care facilities include hospitals, labs, clinics and medical offices. Some 51 tests were done in facilities dubbed “other,” which means national or regional labs that do not provide details of ordering, reporting or test facilities.
In July, test numbers dipped to 3,276. Most of those — 1,146, or 34.98% — were done at private facilities in Buffalo County. TestNebraska performed 1,045 tests, or 31.9%, of all tests done in the region.
Also, 373 tests, or 11.39%, were done privately in Dawson County; 85 tests, or 2.59%, were done at private facilities in Phelps, Kearney, Franklin, Gosper and Harlan counties, and another 320, or 9.77%, were done privately at sites outside Two Rivers facilities.
Statistics jumped in August after Two Rivers established weekly test sites in nearly every county. Of the 5,349 tests given in August, TestNebraska performed 2,665 of these, or 49.82%. There were also 1,293 private tests (24.17%) in Buffalo County, 599 tests (11.2%) in Dawson County and 228 tests (4.26%) done privately in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties. Some 250 tests, or 4.67%, were administered in “other” ways, and 314, or 5.87%, took place outside of Two Rivers.
How to get tested
Lutz said that improved testing is one reason that confirmed numbers of COVID-19 have risen sharply in recent weeks.
The other is that fewer people are wearing masks, especially at large gatherings. “When there are more gatherings with people not wearing masks, more people are contracting the virus,” he said.
Test results normally are available within 72 hours. People who have been tested will log into a portal to get the results. The county health department also will call them with results, Lutz said. They should not call hospitals or testing sites; information is not available there.
Two Rivers highly recommends that anyone who is experiencing symptoms be tested, but TestNebraska also will test children and adults who have no symptoms and anyone who wants to be tested.
Previously, some places tested only people with COVID-19 symptoms, or people over age 65. All such restrictions have been removed.
“But,” he emphasized. “It is extremely important to register to be tested at TestNebraska.com. People cannot just ‘show up’ at the test site without being registered,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
