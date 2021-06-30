More public input wanted on Fort Kearny updates, master plan

LINCOLN — People may provide input on the proposed Fort Kearny master plan via the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website.

An open house was conducted June 22 in Kearney, but Game and Parks is inviting the public to provide additional input on future development of the state historical park and state recreation area through a digital platform.

The platform can be accessed through July 16 by visiting outdoornebraska.gov/fortkearny or outdoornebraska.gov/fortkearnysra.

The platform is set up to be as similar to the open house as possible with five boards available for comment. There is no registration for the site.

Input can make a difference in the future development of these two areas, according to a Game and Parks press release. Anyone with questions while on the site can click the “Contact Us” link.

The proposed master plan aims to strike a balance between historic preservation and recreation opportunities for current and future visitors.