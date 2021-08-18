More people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Two Rivers says

KEARNEY — The good news: As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, more people are getting vaccinated, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

The less-than-good news: Numbers of shots administered are still far fewer than last spring.

In response to rising demand, Two Rivers will hold a vaccination clinic in its mobile trailer 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Holdrege Market Place, 1419 Burlington St. in Holdrege, in partnership with Phelps Memorial Health Center.

Two Rivers is adding free vaccine clinics to its three-week rotating schedule throughout its seven-county area.

“More people are signing up for new vaccinations, and the number of people finishing their two-dose regimen has increased too,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said Tuesday. He theorized that many of those were children older than 12 getting vaccinated before school began this week. Vaccines have not been approved for children younger than 12.

The 1,207 vaccinations given last week throughout Two Rivers were less than half the 2,885 given April 20-26, but the rising numbers in the past month reflect the desire of more people to get vaccinated. Last week’s numbers are twice what they were from mid-June to mid-July.