More people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, Two Rivers says

KEARNEY — The good news: As the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread, more people are getting vaccinated, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
The less-than-good news: Numbers of shots administered are still far fewer than last spring.
In response to rising demand, Two Rivers will hold a vaccination clinic in its mobile trailer 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Holdrege Market Place, 1419 Burlington St. in Holdrege, in partnership with Phelps Memorial Health Center.
Two Rivers is adding free vaccine clinics to its three-week rotating schedule throughout its seven-county area.
“More people are signing up for new vaccinations, and the number of people finishing their two-dose regimen has increased too,” Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist, said Tuesday. He theorized that many of those were children older than 12 getting vaccinated before school began this week. Vaccines have not been approved for children younger than 12.
The 1,207 vaccinations given last week throughout Two Rivers were less than half the 2,885 given April 20-26, but the rising numbers in the past month reflect the desire of more people to get vaccinated. Last week’s numbers are twice what they were from mid-June to mid-July.
Vaccinations fell from 1,219 the week of May 18-24 to just 742 one week later, May 25-31. They rose to 824, and then 835, in succeeding weeks (June 1-7 and June 8-14), but then fell off. They dropped to 617 the week of June 15-21, then to 611 June 22-28; 570 from June 29-July 5 and 552 from July 6-12.
Then they rebounded and began to climb, slowly at first, with 662 vaccines from July 13-19, 795 from July 20-26 and 939 from July 27-Aug. 2. They then rose by one-third, with 1,216 vaccines Aug. 3-9 and 1,207 Aug. 10-16.
The totals reflect both first and second doses of the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines given throughout Two Rivers, in pharmacies and medical offices as well as Two Rivers’ mobile vaccination clinics.
Along with its regular rotating three-week mobile trailer schedule, Two Rivers will begin offering vaccinations 5-7 p.m. weekly, starting Aug. 30, at:
n Mondays: Phelps County Courthouse, 715 Fifth Ave., Holdrege
n Tuesdays: Two Rivers office, 516 W. 11th St., Kearney
n Thursdays: Dawson County Annex Building, 200 W. Seventh St., Lexington
Also, following the update to the FDA Emergency Use Authorization, Two Rivers will administer an additional dose to people who are immunocompromised if they bring a doctor’s note indicating the need for an additional dose. Advance registration is requested to speed up time at the clinic. Those receiving vaccinations will be asked to fill out a COVID-19 screening form and consent form before receiving a shot.
Free vaccines are available at all area pharmacies. For more information, call Two Rivers at 888-669-7154, or email vaccine@trphd.org.