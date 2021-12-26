More passengers means larger airport terminal for Kearney air travelers

KEARNEY — Some travel experts predicted passenger volume during the Christmas-New Year’s holidays could be the highest since the pandemic began.
This weekend and next weekend will mean crammed airports across the U.S., but it’s not holiday passenger surges that are driving airport usage and air travel needs in Kearney.
It’s month-by-month, everyday increases in passenger volume and jetliner usage that have planners trying to predict how much larger Kearney Regional Airport should be to meet future travel needs.
As the number of passengers flying from Kearney Regional Airport continues growing, so does the need for a larger terminal — and possibly larger aircraft.
On the drawing board for Kearney is a 22,000-square-foot terminal that’s large enough to accommodate more and more passenger arrivals and departures, TSA security protocols and the likely possibility of continued passenger growth.
In August Kearneyites got a preview of changes that likely are in store for their airport, including additional paved parking and a significantly larger terminal.
A $12 million federally funded rebuild of the airport’s main runway was completed several year ago. The new 50-passenger United Express jetliners now serving Kearney are making good use of the runway improvements with daily flights to Denver International Airport and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Adding flights to Chicago has boosted air travel out of Kearney, as enplanements for 2021 illustrate.
With just one month to go in the calendar year, 2021 boardings stand at 22,411. Passenger volume is really taking off, and likely will exceed 23,000 enplanements, according to figures provided by Kearney’s Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel.
The current passenger volume nearly doubles the numbers of just a few years ago, when prop-driven 19-passenger aircraft flew from Kearney to Denver.
Passenger volume has significantly increased with the 50-passenger jetliners, and as the boardings continue to climb, it may soon be time to upgrade to larger 70-passenger aircraft, according to discussions a few months ago.
All of those additional passengers mean additional baggage, so the terminal will have new baggage handling equipment to handle the greater volume. The section of the terminal for preflight TSA checks also will be larger, as will be the secure waiting area for passengers who have been screened.
The city is working with a consultant who can help navigate the federal planning process. Planning can be complicated because planners must do their best job predicting how today’s growth will affect airport operations in the future.
Hellriegel said planning for the new terminal is a collaboration between the city of Kearney, FAA, the Transportation Safety Administration and United Express.
The new terminal will be built using $16.9 million in federal CARES Act stimulus funds.