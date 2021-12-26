More passengers means larger airport terminal for Kearney air travelers

Adding flights to Chicago has boosted air travel out of Kearney, as enplanements for 2021 illustrate.

With just one month to go in the calendar year, 2021 boardings stand at 22,411. Passenger volume is really taking off, and likely will exceed 23,000 enplanements, according to figures provided by Kearney’s Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel.

The current passenger volume nearly doubles the numbers of just a few years ago, when prop-driven 19-passenger aircraft flew from Kearney to Denver.

Passenger volume has significantly increased with the 50-passenger jetliners, and as the boardings continue to climb, it may soon be time to upgrade to larger 70-passenger aircraft, according to discussions a few months ago.

All of those additional passengers mean additional baggage, so the terminal will have new baggage handling equipment to handle the greater volume. The section of the terminal for preflight TSA checks also will be larger, as will be the secure waiting area for passengers who have been screened.