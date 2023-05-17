KEARNEY — Gunshots were heard around 4 a.m. today (Wednesday) in the same residential neighborhood east of the University of Nebraska at Kearney where shots were heard Sunday night.

The UNK Police Department said shots were fired in or around the 600 block of West 25th St. That followed a stabbing early Sunday morning several blocks away and the sound of gunshots at approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

UNK police believe circumstances exist that may pose a threat to members and guests of the campus community. Call UNKPD at 308-865-8911 with any questions or concerns. Police are continuing to follow this situation.

UNK officials remind those on campus to trust their instincts. Those who feel unsafe in any situation should get to a safe place and call for help.

• Don’t allow tailgating into residence halls and buildings. Keep residence hall doors secured/locked.

• Do not loan access cards, keys or your ID to anyone. Those who lose any of these items should report the loss to the UNKPD and/or applicable authority immediately.

• Avoid walking alone at night. Stay on well-lit routes.

• Stay alert: Be aware of what’s going on around you.

• Be alert with your smartphone and keep it secure when not in use.

• Avoid displaying and carrying large sums of money. Carry a credit or debit card only when needed.

For additional information, including services available to victims of sexual assault, go to www.unk.edu/respect. Those who are uncomfortable walking on campus can contact UNKPD at 308-865-8911, and an officer will escort you up to two blocks off campus.

Those with information regarding this crime or any other crime should contact UNKPD at 308-865-8911 or 911.

Report suspicious activity to UNKPD at 308-865-8911 or report anonymously at https://www.unk.edu/offices/police/police_services/unk_silent_witness.php.