More drug-related charges filed against Kearney man in July traffic stop

KEARNEY — Additional drug-related charges have been filed against a Kearney man in a July traffic stop in Kearney.

On July 22, Austin C. Harris, 38, was arrested following a traffic stop in the 2800 block of Avenue A for allegedly speeding in a 25 mph zone. A Kearney Police Department K9 unit was called to the scene and the dog indicated drugs on the vehicle.

Harris was initially charged with felony distribution of meth more than 28 grams but less than 140 grams, distribution of psilocybin mushrooms and prohibited acts, all felonies.

Charges have since been amended to include distribution of LSD, distribution of alprazolam (sedative), possession of MDMA (ecstasy), possession of MDA, possession of zolipdem tartrate (sedative), possession of estazolan (sedative), obstructing a peace officer and two counts of possession of a legend drug.

Harris's case has been sent to Buffalo County District Court for trial, although a hearing date hasn't been set. He remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $75,000 bond.