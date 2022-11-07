More commercial development on tap in northwest Kearney

KEARNEY — An 11.28 acre tract in northwest Kearney will be on its way for commercial development if DT Development Inc. receives the Kearney City Council approval on Tuesday.

Craig Bennett of Miller and Associates will represent DT Development during a public hearing in which the City Council will learn about plans to carve the 11.28 acre tract into two lots. One lot would be 2 acres while the other would be 9.28 acres. The property is between 56th and 57th streets and is east of 10th Avenue.

According to a memo to council members from City Planner Melissa Dougherty-O’Hara, it’s DT Development’s intent to transform what has been vacant pasture for many years into a commercial development.

The neighborhood where DT Development wishes to create a commercial district recently saw the addition of the Prairie Meadows Dental Clinic at 1055 W. 56th St. and the opening of the Sterling Apartments in 2020 at 820 W. 56th St. The Spruce Hollow residential development is to the north, as is Buffalo Hills Elementary.

DT Development’s tract adjoins the dental clinic lot on the east and borders the north side of 56th Street.

Bennett’s presentation will be followed by a public hearing in which Kearney citizens can comment on DT Development’s plans.

Also scheduled during the council meeting:

The council will consider awarding the bid for bathhouse renovations at Harmon Pool to Duncan Theis Construction Inc. for $233,400. The other bidder was Hackel Construction Inc. for $325,000. The renovations will allow the bathhouse to accommodate private showers and changing areas. The project includes removing and installing a new concrete surface, removing some existing block walls, rerouting plumbing, upgrading ADA restroom stalls and installing modular changing and shower spaces. According to the contract, completion by March 29 is expected.

The council will be asked to approve bids and specifications for a long-anticipated project to add left turn lanes to the intersection at 56th Street and Avenue N in northeast Kearney. The intersection is a major crossing point for students of Prairie Hills Elementary School. The scope of the project includes widening of the existing roadway. There will be no islands separating driving lanes, which will be marked with paint. According to the bid documents, the engineer’s cost estimate for the project is $850,000 to $950,000. The project is scheduled to be substantially completed on or before Aug. 4, 2023, prior to school starting in the fall, according to a memo to the council from City Engineer Lucas Dutcher.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.