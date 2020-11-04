More beds taken up by COVID-19 patients at CHI hospitals, but they can handle the surge, CEO says

KEARNEY — Although CHI Health hospitals have 34 more COVID-19 patients than they did two weeks ago, those 14 hospitals in Nebraska and southwestern Iowa easily can handle that surge in cases, Cliff Robertson, CHI’s chief executive officer, said Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, COVID patients filled 208 of the system’s 1,100 beds, compared with 174 patients two weeks ago. That 208 is nearly twice the 107 patients who were hospitalized in late April, “our prior peak,” he said.
CHI Health oversees Good Samaritan in Kearney and St. Francis in Grand Island.
Robertson said 51 patients are in CHI’s intensive care units — the same number, ironically, as two weeks ago. Of those, 20 are on ventilators, up six from a week ago.
“But we’re used to managing our hospitals at 85 to 90% capacity. COVID-19 is increasing demand for hospital beds, but we can meet that demand,” he said.
He said the CHI Health system has access to 2,000 beds. Its staff can be moved from one facility to another as needed, staff both from its hospitals and its 150 clinics in Nebraska and Iowa.
CHI Health also can transfer patients to other hospitals if needed. Less critical cases may go to outlying hospitals, while more critically ill patients may be sent to larger facilities in Lincoln or Omaha.
All statewide hospitals, both CHI Health facilities and others, are working together during COVID. “If we get a call from a medical center on the Kansas border that needs to move a patient, we get involved,” he said.
He said CHI’s Transfer Center averages eight to 10 such calls a day regarding moving COVID patients, but “this is not unique to COVID. This happens in health care,” he said.
Due to rising cases, CHI Health hospitals are tightening their visitors’ policy, starting today. All hospitals will permit only one “support person” per patient, but no social visitors. Also, visiting hours have been reduced.
“We want to protect the patients from (COVID-19) spread that could be brought in from visitors. With this virus, so many people can carry it and be contagious, but have no symptoms,” Robertson said.
He said tests done at CHI Health clinics and outpatient sites are approaching a positive rate of nearly 30%, the highest since the pandemic began in March.
CHI Health is bringing in traveling nurses this fall to relieve staff members who have worked tireless hours due to COVID-19 since March. The first traveling nurses arrived in late October. More will come this month and in December.
Also, although a few elective surgeries may be delayed, CHI Health hospitals will not postpone heart surgery, cancer surgery and other critical procedures despite COVID-19. He said the hospitals easily can handle both rising numbers of COVID patients and regular care.
“Unless you hear from us, your procedure will go as scheduled,” he said. “Delayed care is not good for patients. It allows conditions to worsen.”
Robertson suggested that if the public is “tired of the impact of the virus,” caregivers are, too. “Fatigue impacts all of us. That’s why we’re seeing more infections. If we let our guard down, it’s pretty easy for the virus to take hold again and begin to spread more rapidly,” he said.
He praised his caregivers and their commitment. “Regardless of how tired they are, they are getting out of bed every morning and coming in. They know the community needs them,” he said.
