Monument south of Minden to honor veterans, former church

MINDEN — During the Vietnam War, Bill Nielsen’s number was high in the draft lottery, and he didn’t have to serve.

When he was attending college he met men who had been disabled during the war.

“I feel I owed something,” Nielsen said. “They paid a price I didn’t.”

Nielsen, secretary/treasurer of the Fredericksburg Cemetery Board of Directors, and other members of the board wanted a way to honor the men and women who have served in the armed forces. They plan to construct a monument at the Fredericksburg Cemetery, which is south of Minden, to honor the veterans buried there.

The memorial will feature two black granite stones engraved with the names of the 54 veterans buried at Fredericksburg, and there will be space for a total of 84 names. A piece of the Fredericksburg Lutheran Church’s history also will be part of the memorial.

The former church building was built in 1911 and burned in 1986. The church’s bell fell from the top of the steeple and landed in the basement, breaking the bell and its mounting brackets. About half of the bell melted during the fire. The bell will be placed at the center of the monument. The board views it as a fitting way to remember the 1911 church and honor veterans.