 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monolith pops up in Holdrege
top story

Monolith pops up in Holdrege

{{featured_button_text}}
Holdrege monolith

Scott Hueftle, owner of J&M Welding, created this monolith last week.

 Ashley Bebensee, Kearney Hub

HOLDREGE — A monolith appeared Dec. 3 in an empty lot near Fourth Avenue and Brown Street in Holdrege.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scott Hueftle, owner of J&M Welding, created the monolith last week and said it didn’t get much notice until Wednesday.

It took him about 10 minutes to make the 8-foot-tall monolith, and he anchored it into the ground in the lot next to his shop. Hueftle created the pillar simply for fun.

Monoliths have been in the national news. Similar structures have shown up in multiple locations and have been gone just as fast, which creates quite the buzz.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News