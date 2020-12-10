Monolith pops up in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — A monolith appeared Dec. 3 in an empty lot near Fourth Avenue and Brown Street in Holdrege.

Scott Hueftle, owner of J&M Welding, created the monolith last week and said it didn’t get much notice until Wednesday.

It took him about 10 minutes to make the 8-foot-tall monolith, and he anchored it into the ground in the lot next to his shop. Hueftle created the pillar simply for fun.

Monoliths have been in the national news. Similar structures have shown up in multiple locations and have been gone just as fast, which creates quite the buzz.