Monoclonal antibodies do not prevent COVID-19 according to Kearney pulmonologist

Menon said the idea behind the drug is to create a pure white blood cell line that is designed to detect and develop an immune response against the spike protein in COVID.

“All antibodies synthesized from these are derived from the single ‘cloned’ white blood cell, hence the name,” he explained.

“It’s effective in active cases of COVID because it supplies a large dose of antibody against a possibly very virulent attack of the virus. It neutralizes the circulating virus particles before the body has had a chance to identify, detect and destroy them — or, at the very least, before the body overreacts to it and goes into full meltdown, called panic-mode cytokine storm, shutting down all systems.”

However, Menon said, monoclonal antibodies do not stay in the body very long, so “it makes more sense to get the vaccine. The vaccine does the same thing essentially, but it teaches your body to be self-sufficient and works better against the worst effects of COVID,” he said.

He compared vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to “teaching a man to fish vs. giving him a fish,” he said.