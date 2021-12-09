Monoclonal antibodies do not prevent COVID-19 according to Kearney pulmonologist

KEARNEY — Monoclonal antibodies cannot prevent COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies have been touted in some circles, especially among vaccine skeptics, as capable of preventing COVID. That is not true, according to Dr. David Cantral, a pulmonologist in Kearney.
Available by prescription only, these drugs may reduce the risk of hospitalization and death in people who get COVID-19, he said, but they are not a preventative measure.
“If you get COVID, and are at high risk for severe disease, and you get one of the monoclonal drugs, you are 70%-85% less likely to be hospitalized or die. Depending on the particular monoclonal antibody used, the relative reduction in risk for hospitalization and death is between 80-85%,” Cantral said.
But they cannot prevent COVID. Only vaccines have the best chance of doing that, Cantral stressed.
Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers Public Health Department, said that taking the monoclonal antibody “as a prophylactic measure” is not a great idea. “Vaccines are the most cost-effective public health solution created in the history of mankind,” he said.
Cantral is familiar with monoclonal antibodies. They can be given to anyone age 12 and older (88 pounds or heavier) who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have experienced mild or moderate symptoms within the last 10 days.
They are given to high-risk patients who are at risk for developing more serious symptoms of COVID-19 and being hospitalized. High risk includes pregnant women, people with diabetes and people over age 65 who are overweight according to clinical growth charts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The antibodies can be given to people who have a condition, or are receiving treatment for a condition, that weakens or suppresses the immune system; and to people with heart or circulatory conditions such as heart failure, cardiomyopathies and possibly high blood pressure, and chronic kidney failure.
Finally, they can be prescribed for people with sickle cell disease, and chronic lung diseases such as COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, cystic fibrosis and pulmonary hypertension; also, those with neurodevelopmental disorders such as cerebral palsy.
People who have a medical device, such as a device for a tracheostomy, gastrostomy or a positive pressure ventilation (not related to COVID-19) also may benefit from monoclonal antibodies.
However, they can have side effects. Allergic reactions can include fever, chills, nausea, headache, shortness of breath, low blood pressure, wheezing, swelling of the lips, face or throat; rash including hives; itching, muscle aches and/or dizziness.
Menon said the idea behind the drug is to create a pure white blood cell line that is designed to detect and develop an immune response against the spike protein in COVID.
“All antibodies synthesized from these are derived from the single ‘cloned’ white blood cell, hence the name,” he explained.
“It’s effective in active cases of COVID because it supplies a large dose of antibody against a possibly very virulent attack of the virus. It neutralizes the circulating virus particles before the body has had a chance to identify, detect and destroy them — or, at the very least, before the body overreacts to it and goes into full meltdown, called panic-mode cytokine storm, shutting down all systems.”
However, Menon said, monoclonal antibodies do not stay in the body very long, so “it makes more sense to get the vaccine. The vaccine does the same thing essentially, but it teaches your body to be self-sufficient and works better against the worst effects of COVID,” he said.
He compared vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to “teaching a man to fish vs. giving him a fish,” he said.
The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are between 90% and 95% effective. Vaccinated people who get breakthrough cases do not become seriously ill and rarely require hospitalization. Those who get booster shots six months after their second Moderna or Pfizer vaccine are even further protected.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine, a single shot, offers about a 71% rate of protection. Boosters can be given two months after the first shot.
“This vaccine works. People should consider getting a booster before getting monoclonal antibodies except in acute early illness,” Menon said.