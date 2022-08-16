Monkeypox remains; vaccines available at Two Rivers, area pharmacies

KEARNEY — Although the risk of monkeypox in Nebraska remains low, it shouldn’t be ignored.

“That low risk doesn’t mean we should put our heads in the sand,” Jeremy Eschliman, health director at Two Rivers Public Health District, said Monday.

As of last Thursday, there were 31,800 cases in 89 countries. So far, 11,000 cases have been confirmed nationwide.

But only 15 cases have been confirmed in Nebraska, all in the Lincoln and Omaha areas. States surrounding Nebraska have few cases, too.

In this region, as of Friday, South Dakota had two cases, Kansas had three cases, Missouri had 20 and Minnesota had 66. The exception: Colorado had 111 cases.

More good news: Monkeypox is much less transmissible than COVID-19, and vaccines are available.

Two Rivers has received 50 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The state DHHS received it from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and dispersed it to every county in the state.

Two Rivers will give it to people who fall into three categories, Eschliman said:

A person who has been around someone with a confirmed case of monkeypox.

A person who knows he or she was exposed and can document that exposure.

Lab technicians who might handle monkeypox specimens, and clinicians who are likely to see patients with monkeypox.

Also at higher risk are people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox is prevalent right now.

Due to the limited supply, vaccines are available only at Two Rivers at 516 W. 11th St. rather than at medical offices or pharmacies. Two Rivers includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.

Eschliman said Two Rivers is keeping its limited supply of vaccines in its offices because “if we had 1,000 doses, we wouldn’t want to choose which providers to give it to. Also, handling, storage and logistical issues are terrible, too,” he said.

He urged people who have knowingly been exposed to monkeypox to call Two Rivers at 888-669-7153 and arrange for a vaccine.

“The virus spreads slower than COVID, even less than half as fast,” he said.

“The highest risk is skin-to-skin contact,” Eschliman said. “Scientists believe monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted disease, but is passed along by but close skin-to-skin contact.”

The CDC recommends that the vaccine be given within four days from the date of exposure for the best chance of preventing an onset of monkeypox. If it is given between four and 15 days after the date of exposure, the vaccine may not prevent the disease but could reduce its symptoms.

For those weary of pandemics and the global spread of contagious diseases, Eschliman said that’s a result of modern lifestyles.

“People can travel so easily now that they can carry things all over the world,” he said. "We’re always one plane or boat away from the next pandemic."