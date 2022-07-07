Moneypox in Nebraska, no cases identified in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — COVID-19 is making a quiet comeback, but this time, it’s not alone. Monkeypox is creeping along behind it.

So far, 560 cases of monkeypox have been detected in the U.S., with just two of those cases in Nebraska, both in Douglas County.

“The risks of monkeypox in our area remain low, but we encourage anyone with a characteristic rash to call their health care provider,” said Jeremy Eschliman, health director at the Two Rivers Public Health Department.

No cases have been identified in the seven counties that make up Two Rivers: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Monkeypox is a rare infectious disease caused by the orthopoxvirus, the same virus that causes smallpox and cowpox, among others. Its symptoms include fever and body aches, followed by flat bumps on the skin that change into pus-filled blisters. Swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion are common, too.

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. Sometimes, the rash appears before other symptoms.

Monkeypox is normally linked to travel in West and Central Africa. It’s called monkeypox because it was discovered in 1958 when colonies of monkeys kept for research developed a pox-like disease.

Michele Bever, South Heartland District Health Department’s executive director, said people usually exhibit symptoms about one to two weeks after exposure. The illness lasts from two to four weeks after that.

It rarely requires hospitalization, and death is rare. There’s a vaccine for it as well.

An ongoing outbreak of the viral disease was confirmed in May after a cluster of cases was found in the United Kingdom. On June 25, the World Health Organization decided not to declare monkeypox a public health emergency, but in the 12 days since then, cases have more than doubled worldwide.

The first cases in the U.S. were identified June 27.

Since the disease is spreading, WHO has called an emergency meeting the week of July 18.

Monkeypox is thought to be transmitted by respirator droplets and bodily fluids through mucus membranes and open cuts in the skin. The virus is not very infectious.

The virus, carried by squirrels, rats and small rodents, is commonly seen in parts of central and west Africa.

“Normally, monkeypox cases may spread from animals to humans, but it has have low levels of infectivity, and tend to ‘die out’ after a few generations of the virus,” Eschliman said. While cases detected in Europe, Canada and the U.S. have appeared to be unconnected, a newer version of the virus may have more efficient transmission. Or, its figures may be reflective of community spread.

Eschliman added that “a disproportionately high number” of the men who were detected with the virus may have been gay or bisexual, raising the possibility of sexual transmission of the virus. If so, “it would be an unusual mode of human-to-human transmission, and would represent an event of concern,” he added.

The U.S. dealt with monkeypox in 2003, when prairie dogs that were raised as pets contracted the virus from imported animals from Ghana, but that outbreak of just 47 cases was confined largely to Kansas and Missouri. No one in Nebraska was affected. Two people were hospitalized, but no one died.

“The risk to the public remains low, but anyone with the characteristic rash resembling monkeypox should contact their health care provider,” Eschliman said.

Medical providers can test individuals for this virus. People at high or intermediate risk can receive the two-dose Jynneos vaccine. In case of an outbreak, health departments will do contact tracing to identify individuals who might have been exposed to the virus.

People with monkeypox who do not require hospitalization should be isolated at home.

The virus could be more dangerous for children under 8, pregnant women, immunocompromised people or people in the home with a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

Eschliman said the infectious disease community is tracking the virus closely.

“The lessons learned during COVID-19 will hopefully hold us in good stead in case of a serious outbreak,” he said.

For more information, visit the CDC website www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.

