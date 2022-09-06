Monday structure fire causes $65k damage to Kearney house

KEARNEY — The American Red Cross is assisting a Kearney family following a fire at their house Monday.

The fire was reported at 2:41 p.m. at 2914 Ave. K, a single story house. Two adults, two children and a dog safely fled the house.

When firefighters arrived, Capt. Jon Schroeder said heavy smoke was coming from the basement. As firefighters entered the house, they encountered heavy heat coming from the stairwell.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and had it under control at 3:03 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical in nature, Schroeder said. Smoke detectors were installed in the house but were not operational.

Schroeder estimated damage to the house at $50,000 as well as $15,000 to its contents. The house is owned by Bob McDonald, said a KVFD news release.

The State Fire Marshal’s office investigated. The fire remains under investigation, but it has been ruled accidental.

Two engines, a ladder truck, two utility vehicles and 40 firefighters responded.