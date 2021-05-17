 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Monday, May 17 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers District
0 comments
top story

Monday, May 17 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska DHHS:

New weekend cases: 177

Hospitalized as of 5/17: 97

Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 51.2%

Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,512

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,266

Deaths reported since Friday: 9

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH pushes 'quiet, intensive' diplomacy in Mideast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News