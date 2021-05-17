Monday, May 17 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers District

Nebraska DHHS:
New weekend cases: 177
Hospitalized as of 5/17: 97
Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 51.2%
Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,512
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,266
Deaths reported since Friday: 9
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.