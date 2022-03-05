Monday is Komal’s in Kearney final day, owners announce Friday

KEARNEY — Owners Daniel Uddin and Anah Nolasco had planned to celebrate the seventh anniversary of their restaurant on Sunday, but it will be bittersweet because their last day of business will be Monday.

“I know Monday we’re going to be pretty swamped,” Nolasco said about the Komal Mexican Taqueria. The small restaurant with authentic flavorful food will celebrate its seventh anniversary on Sunday and plans to make Monday its final day of business.

Komal’s location at 942 W. 24th St. is near the southeast corner of the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The business partners told their customers on Facebook Friday that Sunday is the business’s seventh anniversary, but the final day is Monday.

“We are eternally grateful for the opportunity we had to share our passion with you all,” the Komal post said. “We hope that Komal Mexican Taqueria made an impact in your life just as it has in ours. Every single customer that ever walked through our door is so valuable to us.”

Uddin and Nolasco also thanked their crew “past and present … for all you have done for Komal.”

The closing announcement appeared under the Spanish headline, “Mil Gracias,” or “A Thousand Thanks.”

“To our family, friends, distributors and networking liaisons, thank you for all the support. Our last day will be Monday,” Uddin and Nolasco concluded.

Asked if she and Uddin have future business plans, Nolasco responded, “We’re keeping our brand. We want to keep the legacy. We worked hard for it. That’s how we want it to end.”