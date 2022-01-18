Monday house fire in Eddyville believed to have started in back of house

UPDATE:

EDDYVILLE — Seven volunteer fire departments fought a house fire for 10 hours Monday in Eddyville.

Around 1:30 p.m. the Eddyville Volunteer Fire Department was called to the fire on Center Street in Eddyville in northwest Buffalo County. Shortly after firefighters requested mutual aid from Miller, Oconto, Callaway, Lexington, Ansley and Mason City volunteer fire departments.

Sumner EMT’s were also on the scene.

Eddyvile Training Officer Fred Boon said the house had been vacant but people were in the process of moving in at the time of the fire. Boon said the fire appeared to start in the back of the home.

One of the biggest challenges the departments faced was a steel roof on the structure.

“That was our biggest problem was that steel roof because we couldn’t ventilate (the fire),” Boon said.

Firefighters tried to fight the fire from inside the house, he explained. By 10 p.m., the departments removed the roof off the house to better fight the blaze.