MONA’s transformation unfolding; sculpture garden removed

KEARNEY — They called it a grand transformation on Dec. 10, 2021, when art patrons, university officials and business leaders gathered to break ground for a new and improved Museum of Nebraska Art.

The groundbreaking was conducted inside the downtown Kearney landmark, but this week, all of the groundbreaking was taking place outside the museum walls.

Heavy equipment removed trees from the perimeter of MONA’s north parking lot. The most noticeable of the changes was the removal of MONA’s sculpture garden. The place had been a popular gathering spot for museum supporters and for the sounds of summer jazz.

Today, all that’s left of the sculpture garden is the wall that formed a north border for the gathering place.

During the groundbreaking, a pair of museum experts — architect Mark Bacon and museum design consultant Jon Maass — expressed their excitement about what’s ahead for MONA.

Some of the museum’s new features will include:

- Welcoming new entrances allowing ease of access for visitors of all ages and abilities.

- Additional galleries embracing new technology and allowing more extensive display of the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.

- A community studio stocked with supplies and tools for daily use and special programming.

- A more expansive outdoor space featuring native Nebraska plants and foliage in addition to sculpture and dedicated areas for outdoor programming and events.

- An expanded Gary E. Zaruba Library and Research Center to accommodate the growing collection of books, reference materials and ephemera.

- A centrally located open commons area and Anne Thorne Weaver Museum Shop. The commons area will include amenities such as comfortable lounge seating and a coffee bar.

- Increased square footage for artwork storage and exhibition preparation.

- Fully updated mechanical systems with special attention to collection safety.

Established by the Nebraska Legislature in 1979, MONA is the home of the Nebraska Art Collection, which celebrates Nebraska’s artistic culture and heritage by collecting and preserving, exhibiting and interpreting the art of Nebraska. The permanent collection of nearly 6,000 works reflects nearly 200 years of history by artists with local, national or international acclaim.

The expansion and modernization will add a 23,000-square-foot expansion that will showcase imaginative exhibits in light-filled, spacious galleries, along with welcoming community spaces open to the public.

The museum has been closed since the groundbreaking and the staff has been relocated to temporary office accommodations until the project is complete and MONA reopens.