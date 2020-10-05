MONA, Rowe Sanctuary team up for Paint on the Platte event Saturday

GIBBON — A Paint on the Platte event is scheduled 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon.
It’s a joint program with the Museum of Nebraska Art and will allow people to follow along with volunteer artist Laura Jensen in painting a fall nature scene.
Paint on the Platte is designed for participants age 14 and older.
Registration is $20 per person to cover the cost of sustainable, organic paint and other supplies, and is limited to 15 people.
Easels will be placed 8 feet apart and masks will be required whenever social distancing is not possible.
Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.
The rain date will be 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information visit the website at rowe.audubon.org/events or email rowesanctuary@audubon.org.
