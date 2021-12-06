MONA in downtown Kearney will unveil expansion plan Friday

KEARNEY — A pair of Friday events ceremoniously will launch the $25 million renovation and expansion of the Museum of Nebraska Art.
The landmark attraction in downtown Kearney will be closed for two years, but will emerge from the project, planners say, as one of Nebraska’s most engaging and vibrant cultural institutions.
During the first event Friday, dignitaries will gather inside MONA to break ground and kick the project into gear.
Later that day, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., architectural renderings will be unveiled and a panel of project experts will describe the changes that are in store for MONA.
The groundbreaking will be an invitation-only event geared for stakeholders, museum officials and the media, said Joan Lukas, whose Omaha public relations firm is assisting MONA with its publicity.
Speakers and dignitaries turning dirt will include MONA Executive Director Nicole Herden, campaign co-chair Marilyn Hadley, Gov. Pete Ricketts, state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and others.
During the 12:30 p.m. unveiling and panel discussion, the public will learn from a panel of museum designers about the exciting ways MONA will be transformed.
After architectural renderings are unveiled, the expert panel will be led by project manager Jon Maass, a museum consultant who guides established museums through programming, design and construction.
Also speaking will be Mark Bacon from BVH Architecture. He and Maass will discuss how MONA’s plans were envisioned and shaped. Event organizers say the speakers will offer a view into the process of creating a more engaging and enhanced experience for museum visitors.
Some of MONA’s new features will include:
— Welcoming new entrances allowing ease of access for visitors of all ages and abilities.
— Additional galleries embracing new technology and allowing more extensive display of the museum’s permanent collection and special exhibitions.
— A community studio stocked with supplies and tools for daily use and special programming.
— A more expansive outdoor space featuring native Nebraska plants and foliage in addition to sculpture and dedicated areas for outdoor programming and events.
— An expanded Gary E. Zaruba Library and Research Center to accommodate the growing collection of books, reference materials and ephemera.
— A centrally located open commons area and Anne Thorne Weaver Museum Shop. The commons area will include amenities such as comfortable lounge seating and a coffee bar.
— Increased square footage for artwork storage and exhibition preparation.
— Fully updated mechanical systems with special attention to collection safety.
Established by the Nebraska Legislature in 1979, MONA is the home of the Nebraska Art Collection, which celebrates Nebraska’s artistic culture and heritage by collecting and preserving, exhibiting and interpreting the art of Nebraska. The permanent collection of nearly 6,000 works reflects nearly 200 years of history by artists with local, national or international acclaim.
The MONA Board of Directors has begun a campaign to raise $25 million for the expansion, renovation and addition, and an additional $5 million for an operating endowment.
“We are passionately committed to showcasing the Nebraska Art Collection,” said Tom Gallagher, MONA Board president. “A transformed MONA will be a source of discovery and delight through educational programming and events in addition to offering more inviting galleries, exhibits and indoor/outdoor public spaces.”
The project will include a 23,000-square-foot expansion that will showcase imaginative exhibits in light-filled, spacious galleries, along with welcoming community spaces open to the public, according to a MONA news release.
The museum has been closed for a month and the staff members have been relocated to temporary office accommodations until the project is complete and MONA reopens.