MONA in downtown Kearney will unveil expansion plan Friday

KEARNEY — A pair of Friday events ceremoniously will launch the $25 million renovation and expansion of the Museum of Nebraska Art.

The landmark attraction in downtown Kearney will be closed for two years, but will emerge from the project, planners say, as one of Nebraska’s most engaging and vibrant cultural institutions.

During the first event Friday, dignitaries will gather inside MONA to break ground and kick the project into gear.

Later that day, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., architectural renderings will be unveiled and a panel of project experts will describe the changes that are in store for MONA.

The groundbreaking will be an invitation-only event geared for stakeholders, museum officials and the media, said Joan Lukas, whose Omaha public relations firm is assisting MONA with its publicity.

Speakers and dignitaries turning dirt will include MONA Executive Director Nicole Herden, campaign co-chair Marilyn Hadley, Gov. Pete Ricketts, state Sen. John Lowe of Kearney and others.

During the 12:30 p.m. unveiling and panel discussion, the public will learn from a panel of museum designers about the exciting ways MONA will be transformed.